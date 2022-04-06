Jen Swanson Stepping Down as Director of Humane Society of Harford County

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

After nearly seven years of tireless work to further the Humane Society of Harford County’s mission and values, Jen Swanson has announced that she will be departing from her role as executive director. Swanson will continue to perform in her role until Thursday, May 26, 2022.

“Over the next two months I will be working closely with the Board of Directors to help ensure the transition is as smooth as possible,” Swanson said. “My heart will always be with HSHC, both with its animals and its people, and I look forward to seeing the organization grow and all the continued positive changes that are sure to come!”

During her tenure, HSHC’s key accomplishments include the construction of a new 19,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in 2016, bringing a veterinarian on staff to spay and neuter animals prior to adoption, increasing the live release rate from 66% in 2014 to 90.6% in 2016, reducing intake by 51% through new shelter intervention efforts, and receiving the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s Harford Award for Best Nonprofit in 2018.

“Jen has been a strong, strategic leader, and has played a significant role in transforming the shelter into a perennial ‘Best Of’ nonprofit organization and leaves HSHC in the strongest fiscal position it has ever been,” said George Heidelmaier, chairman of the board of directors. “Jen has also been instrumental in many initiatives to improve and promote the well-being of animals, providing them a safe refuge, and instilling a strong focus on care, advocacy, organizational transparency and community education. Her inspiring leadership has truly left a lasting impression on this organization.”

Over the next several months, the Board of Directors will be conducting a thorough nationwide search to find HSHC’s next executive director.