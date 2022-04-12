Judge Eaves Sworn-In to Court of Appeals; First Hispanic to Serve on State’s Highest Court

From the Office of Governor Larry Hogan:

Governor Larry Hogan today swore in Judge Angela M. Eaves to serve on the Maryland Court of Appeals—the first Hispanic ever to serve on the state’s highest court.

“Judge Eaves is a distinguished jurist who brings to the Court of Appeals a proven track record of fairness and impartiality, as well as a passionate commitment to public service,” said Governor Hogan. “This is an historic day as we swear in the first Hispanic to serve on our highest court, and I want to congratulate Judge Eaves and her family.”

About Judge Angela M. Eaves. Most recently the administrative judge for the Harford County Circuit Court, Judge Eaves succeeds Judge Robert N. McDonald, who reached his mandatory retirement in February. Eaves, whose mother is Panamanian and whose father is African American, is the first Hispanic appointed to Maryland’s appellate courts.

Since 2007, Eaves has served on the Harford County Circuit Court. Prior to her appointment to the Circuit Court, she served for seven years as an associate judge of the District Court for Harford County. Prior to her judicial service, Eaves was an assistant attorney general with the Office of the Attorney General, where she handled cases in the Correctional Litigation Division and on behalf of the Department of Human Resources. Earlier in her career, she was a staff attorney with the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau and an assistant city attorney for the City of Dallas. She received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Public Affairs, and a J.D. from the University of Texas.

Eaves is also the first Harford County resident appointed to the Court of Appeals in more than 100 years.