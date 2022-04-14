Jesse Bane, Bel Air Town Administrator, Announces Retirement

From the Town of Bel Air:

The Town of Bel Air’s Town Administrator, Jesse Bane announced his retirement after 8 years of leading the town. Prior to his tenure with the town, Mr. Bane served the county for 42 years as a deputy, detective and two terms as Sheriff.

Bane championed projects including the connection of the Ma and Pa walking trail, water impoundment project, and the renovation/expansion of Town Hall/Bel Air Police Station.

Upon announcing his retirement Mr. Bane added: “After 50 years of public service to the citizens of Harford County and the Town of Bel Air, my decision to retire is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. As I reflect on my career, I realize that there are many people I owe for their friendship, their partnership, and their support. I could not have done this without them. I am grateful to my family and my wife for all they have done and the sacrifices they made to allow me to live my dream. I leave the Town of Bel Air in competent hands knowing that the future spells nothing but continuing success for the Town with them at the helm. This is not goodbye; I will still be looking for projects and activities to make myself useful. My only hope is that my contributions over the years have made a difference. My journey has been rewarding, and I am most appreciative of those who made this journey with me.,”

“The Board of Commissioners are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Mr. Bane and thank him sincerely for all that he has done for the Town of Bel Air.”

Mayor Bianca responded after the announcement to his staff and the Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Bane’s exact retirement date will coincide with appointment of his successor and allow time for a smooth transition period.