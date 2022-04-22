Town of Bel Air Demands May Delay Opening New Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School Building

From Harford County Public Schools:

Good evening parents, guardians, and care givers.

This is Chris Cook, Principal of Homestead-Wakefield with an important announcement regarding our building replacement. Our community has been eagerly awaiting and advocating for a new building for several years. There are many steps and approving entities when the school system begins any construction project. Meetings have been occurring for months and the project is under way.

On April 7, 2022 the Town of Bel Air Planning Commission noted a stipulation for our replacement building project. They want HCPS to surplus campus property to connect east and west MacPhail road. The town is making this transfer of property a condition for HWES to receive permits and a final Use and Occupancy of our new building.

When the HCPS planning and construction team became aware of this demand, they proactively engaged in follow up correspondence, discussions, and meetings to build understanding and consensus. Their goal has been to develop a plan that would address the needs of the town and not adversely impact the project schedule, budget, and safety.

At this time, an agreement has not been reached. Superintendent Bulson, the Board of Education, and HCPS staff are dedicated to seeing HWES open a new building as planned and will continue to hold conversations with the Town of Bel Air. However, the Town of Bel Air’s surplus demand may delay us opening a new HWES building to students and staff as planned for the fall of 2024. Minutes and agendas for the Town of Bel Air may be accessed on their website.

If you would like additional information on how you can become involved, please visit the PTA website. You are also encouraged to join me and HCPS personnel for a Community Rebuild Meeting on April 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wakefield gymnasium where we will share the current plans for the new building, the timeline, and answer your questions. I hope you will consider attending.

Thank you for listening to this message and have a pleasant evening.

Chris Cook, Principal

Chris.cook@hcps.org