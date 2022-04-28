Sheriff Gahler: Citizens Deserve “Full and Transparent Investigation of All Events that Occurred that Tragic Day”

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A Statement from Sheriff Gahler:
Earlier today, a decision was rendered in Harford County Circuit Court in favor of the Attorney General’s request to have all evidence collected by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in response to the Deputy Involved Shooting on April 23, 2022, in Forest Hill turned over to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (OAG) Independent Investigations Unit (IIU). Sheriff Gahler has the utmost respect for the legal process and the rule of law and intends to fully comply with the Judge’s order as it pertains to the transfer of all evidence collected by Harford County Sheriff’s Office personnel within the next 24 hours.
Sheriff Gahler has not questioned the duty assigned by Maryland’s legislature to the OAG to complete an independent investigation and, in fact, testified in support of the original bill that established the IIU within the OAG. He has also been clear (and it is the case) that the Harford County Sheriff Office will cooperate with the OAG IIU, as also required by law, but not to the extent that “cooperation” was outside the bounds of the law. It is truly unfortunate that the Attorney General would not consider our concerns outlined in numerous letters over the past eight months, well before the events of April 23, 2022.
As the Sheriff has said since the beginning of this investigation, our citizens and the family of John Fauver deserve a full and transparent investigation of all events that occurred that tragic day. Regrettably, there are still many nuances of how these investigations should unfold and today’s ruling, unfortunately, did not address many of them. It is Sheriff Gahler’s sincere hope that he and Mr. Frosh can resolve some of the outstanding issues previously outlined or that the legislature will go back and amend the law to eliminate the ambiguity in the current law.
“I do not take my duty to the citizens of Harford County lightly. You have elected me to be your law enforcement leader and I carry that responsibility with me every day in every decision I make. I thank you for your patience and support as we move to bring this investigation of the Deputy Involved Shooting to a close”, said Sheriff Gahler.
Joseph White says
Sheriff Gahler is a well-known right wing Trumpanzie, and thinks his way is the only way. The people of Harford County deserve better.
SoulCrusher says
The people of Harford Country deserve an honest and competent Sheriff. Not a “Not See” like Bane or Frosh. The MSP can not be trusted either. You are an idiot.
Gordie says
If the sheriff department was letting the citizens know, why did the State AG have to take the sheriff to court.
Joe says
Sheriff Gahler is a well-known right-wing Trumpanzie who thinks his way is the only way. The citizens of Harford County deserve better.
Bill says
So does your wife.
Becky Z says
Political
SoulCrusher says
OK, let me sum this up for everyone who has difficulty figuring this out. This is a political stunt by Brian Frosh and the traitor courts are once again aiding the Democratic TRAITORS Against America in a smear campaign. Brian Frosh is a “Not See” TRAITOR against our Country and he proved it thru his ridiculous actions against Donald Trump and the frivolous lawsuits he filed. Furthermore, the MSP have proven time after time that they are a “Not See” terrorist organization that should be destroyed. Gahler, is a Republican elected Sheriff and the Democratic scum of this TRAITOR State want him gone. Gahler, has shown that he is a competent Sheriff that does a good job for your County. Unlike the “Not See” TRAITOR that proceeded him. The fact of the matter is it doesn’t matter who houses the evidence involving this case, as long as it is truthful and has not been tampered with. Your former Sheriff, did allow tampered evidence to be used in Courts and did fabricate evidence as well. This is because he was part of the Democratic “Not See” Party. In a nutshell, Brian Frosh is a Democratic “Not See” and the MSP is a terrorist organization. The evidence would be better housed by Gahler and not by Democrats or the MSP. The MSP cannot be trusted and neither can Frosh. As long as the evidence is provided as the statutory jibber jabber states, then no violation has taken place. It is customary for a local jurisdiction to keep its own records and in this case it is to prevent tampering by Frosh and the MSP. The MSP has been involved in so many treasonous terrorist operations through out the years that I am surprised they haven’t been reduced to patrol only police activities that should be their only function. In short, the MSP shouldn’t exist and Brian Frosh is a TRAITOR against the United States and Maryland.
Gordon A Koerner says
It appears certain people do not like the laws of the State of Maryland, including the Sheriff. This is the law since 2021. When the AG tries to enforce the law, certain people turn it political and have all kinds of childish remarks. Of course what can one expect from a county that is always attempting to over throw the Maryland and US constitution.
There is only one word for them and that is TRAITOR.
“”””Independent Investigations Division
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) investigates all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians occurring in the State of Maryland. After its investigation, the IID sends a report containing detailed findings and analysis to the State’s Attorney of the county with jurisdiction over the incident.
The IID does not decide whether to prosecute an involved officer and does not bring criminal charges. Rather, under state law, the local State’s Attorney retains sole prosecutorial authority.
The IID was created by the Maryland General Assembly in the spring of 2021 as part of a large package of police accountability and reform bills. The IID has jurisdiction over incidents that have occurred since October 1, 2021.
Investigations?
Since October 1, 2021, the IID has responded to 15 incidents of police-involved deaths of civilians throughout the State.”””
Reading the law, the Sheriff of Harford County and his supporters believe the sheriff is above the law. Monthly and yearly this country is prosecuting and putting people in jail for attempts to over throw the State and US Constitution.
People need to make up their mind. Do they want the freedoms our constitution gives them or do they want the Russian style that just throws one in jail and trumps up charges or just out right poisons them.
Urkidding says
You wrote: “Do they want the freedoms our constitution gives them”
Uh, perhaps you ought to read the Constitution. Especially that part where the first ten amendments comprise what is commonly referred to as the ‘Bill of Rights’. Read closely the opening words of the first, pay special attention to the first 8 outlining – in pretty decent detail – INDIVIDUAL rights NOT TO BE INFRINGED. Then read the ninth extremely closely. So closely you take time to savor each word in context.
The Constitution does not ‘give’ a single right to anyone, never has and never will. The Constitution is designed to reign in tyranny from violating those rights citizens already possess.
Gordon A Koerner says
So what are you trying to say. It sounds like you don’t understand what you read. So let me put it another way.
“Do you want your rights to be infringed by allowing another country to take over the USA constitution””
SoulCrusher says
Gordon, you have been quoting the Code of Rules and Regulations, not the Maryland Constitution or the Constitution for the United States. The truth is the Democrats are using Administrative Authority to try and over rule the Constitutions. You have some serious issues going on upstairs….
SoulCrusher says
Gordon, as usual you seem to support the Democratic Traitors Against America and the “Not See”ism of the Democratic Party. The General Assembly simply does not have the power or authority to make this law. It is unconstitutional. Any incident that happens to occur within Harford County is FULLY in Sheriff Gahler’s jurisdiction because he is the elected Law Enforcement Officer of Harford County, even though he may not have exclusive jurisdiction to any event. The Independent Investigations Division is an over reach into Gahler’s realm of investigation and law enforcement. What makes you think that an agency of a bureaucratic treason machine run by the Democratic Traitors Against America has jurisdiction of a matter over a duly elected Officer of the law? The Maryland Constitution says “Part VII – Sheriffs.
SEC. 44. There shall be elected in each county and in Baltimore City one person, resident in said county or City, above the age of twenty-five years and for at least five years preceding his election a citizen of the State, to the office of Sheriff. He shall hold office for four years, until his successor is duly elected and qualified, give such bond, exercise such powers and perform such duties as now are or may hereafter be fixed by law”. Gahler has the power to investigate and the Legislature does not have permission to over ride those powers and authorities granted to a duly elected Constitutional Officer of Maryland. The only ones whom are warring against the Maryland Constitution are the traitors in Annapolis who created such jibber jabber and the entire Democratic Party that has become a plague to our people. To be a Democrat is to be a TRAITOR against the United States, at this point in time.
Gordon A Koerner says
Soul Crusher you are a darn dumb idiot you write these words and don’t know what they mean. “””exercise such powers and perform such duties as now are or may hereafter be fixed by law””””
For your information it’s the laws written ever they are passed and signed the Governor or over ridden by the legislature if vetoed.
Craw back in your hole of Republican stupidly. Check this entire country on Republican politics and you will find they are all trying to overthrow this Country just to insert their own power. And it all started with that jerk Regan and then pushed by ever Republican president and State Republican controlled legislature in this country. Maybe you clowns will wake up when the Fed AG and State AG start throwing the traitors in jail. PLUS don’t you dare say your not a Republican. Your mind set is total Republican and by what you write you are the jerk you have always been. I just don’t know why they didn’t throw you in jail years ago for what you committed.
Gordon A Koerner says
Soul Crusher Don’t even bother to answer me. I don’t deal with jerks that don’t know their blank from a hole in the ground. By the way get out of of your self pity before it destroys you.
SoulCrusher says
Gordon, shut the fuck up you stupid Democratic “Not See”. I know your geriatric ass is about as stupid as Joe Biden, so let me give you some knowledge from a REAL AMERICAN. The Sheriff is the highest law enforcement officer of Harford County. He is elected by the people of Harford County and answers only to them. YOUR County is a Code County, that has not limited YOUR Sheriff by Code Rule. Several Counties and Baltimore City have limited their Sheriffs, but those Sheriffs still can reclaim their authority by Writ of Coram Nobis, if they feel the necessity. There is no authority granted by the people to limit YOUR Sheriff and the STATE OF MARYLAND does NOT have the authority to change that. Just because you and your “Not See” friends want a woke world of disorder and chaos does not mean you will get it. By the way, don’t ever approach me in the real world. You won’t like what happens…
Ms. Splatter says
