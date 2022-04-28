Sheriff Gahler: Citizens Deserve “Full and Transparent Investigation of All Events that Occurred that Tragic Day”

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Statement from Sheriff Gahler:

Earlier today, a decision was rendered in Harford County Circuit Court in favor of the Attorney General’s request to have all evidence collected by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in response to the Deputy Involved Shooting on April 23, 2022, in Forest Hill turned over to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (OAG) Independent Investigations Unit (IIU). Sheriff Gahler has the utmost respect for the legal process and the rule of law and intends to fully comply with the Judge’s order as it pertains to the transfer of all evidence collected by Harford County Sheriff’s Office personnel within the next 24 hours.

Sheriff Gahler has not questioned the duty assigned by Maryland’s legislature to the OAG to complete an independent investigation and, in fact, testified in support of the original bill that established the IIU within the OAG. He has also been clear (and it is the case) that the Harford County Sheriff Office will cooperate with the OAG IIU, as also required by law, but not to the extent that “cooperation” was outside the bounds of the law. It is truly unfortunate that the Attorney General would not consider our concerns outlined in numerous letters over the past eight months, well before the events of April 23, 2022.

As the Sheriff has said since the beginning of this investigation, our citizens and the family of John Fauver deserve a full and transparent investigation of all events that occurred that tragic day. Regrettably, there are still many nuances of how these investigations should unfold and today’s ruling, unfortunately, did not address many of them. It is Sheriff Gahler’s sincere hope that he and Mr. Frosh can resolve some of the outstanding issues previously outlined or that the legislature will go back and amend the law to eliminate the ambiguity in the current law.

“I do not take my duty to the citizens of Harford County lightly. You have elected me to be your law enforcement leader and I carry that responsibility with me every day in every decision I make. I thank you for your patience and support as we move to bring this investigation of the Deputy Involved Shooting to a close”, said Sheriff Gahler.