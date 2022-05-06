5-Yr-Old Killed in Edgewood Hit and Run Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Harford County.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to northbound Maryland Route 24 at Edgewood Road in Edgewood, Maryland. for a report of an adult and child being struck by a vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, James Marnell Sanders, 35, and Trayln Marnell Sanders, 5, both of Edgewood, Maryland, were attempting to cross Route 24 when they were struck by a Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Toyota, Corey James Maddox Jr., 30, of Edgewood, Maryland did not remain at the scene. The pedestrians did not appear to have crossed the road at the crosswalk.

Trayln Sanders was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was declared deceased. James Sanders was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries. Maddox was located a short time later and transported to the Bel Air Barrack for questioning.

Route 24 was closed for slightly less than three hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation into this case. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be provided to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will make a final determination of charges in the case.

This case remains under investigation.