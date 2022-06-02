Texas Men Arrested After String of Bel Air Catalytic Converter Thefts

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Two Texas men were arrested and charged after a string of catalytic converter thefts in Bel Air.

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Redfield Road in Bel Air for the report of a theft. Prior to arrival, deputies were informed two individuals fled the area in a silver Chevy Malibu and were suspected of cutting catalytic converters from cars in the area. Deputies immediately canvassed the area but did not locate the suspects.

A short time later, at 10:30 p.m., deputies conducting routine traffic enforcement in the 2200 block of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston observed a Chevy Malibu traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies observed several items associated with catalytic converter theft in plain view. Knowing of the recent incident at Redfield Road, and realizing the occupants matched the suspect descriptions from an earlier catalytic converter theft, deputies took both individuals into custody. The individuals are identified as Bernard Lamont Lane IV, 20, of Rosenburg, Texas, and Donovan Lee Harris, 19, of Missouri City, Texas. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and eight stolen catalytic converters were located.

As the investigation continued, multiple victims were located in the Bel Air area. These catalytic converter thefts, including the initial call for service, all occurred during the evening hours of May 24 and were located in:

– 900 block Redfield Road – 2003 Honda Element

– 900 block Fitzpatrick Drive – 2005 Toyota Prius

– 100 block West Ring Factory Road – 2007 Toyota Prius

– 1600 block Martha Court – 2009 Toyota Prius

– 1300 block Scottsdale Drive – 2011 Honda Element

– 1100 block Royston Place – 2007 Toyota Prius

– 800 block Tilghman Road – 2007 Toyota Prius

– One incident being investigated by an allied agency.

The recovered catalytic converters were each matched with the vehicles they were stolen from and subsequently returned to the owner. As the investigation progressed, it was determined the suspects targeted specific vehicles, mainly Toyota Priuses manufactured between 2004 and 2009, because they are larger, contain more copper and precious metals, and are more valuable to scrap.

Deputies charged Lane and Harris with multiple counts of theft $100 to under $1,500, 4th degree burglary, rogue and vagabond, and malicious destruction of property. Donovan Harris is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. Bernard Lane was released on $30,00 bond after a bail review hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

Are you interested in doing great police work like this? Do you want a job that is part of a team that serves your community? Join the Harford County Sheriff’s Office!