Detectives Investigating Homicide of 3-Yr-Old Girl in Belcamp; Arrest Made

Harford County detectives are actively investigating the homicide a 3-year-old female, that occurred in Belcamp, Md.

On June 3, 2022, patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to the 1200 block of Ashmead Square for the report of a juvenile in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies located a small child in the living room area of the home. Medics were already on scene attempting life-saving efforts. Deputies assisted with those measures as medics prepared the child to be transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Upon arrival at the hospital medical staff pronounced the child deceased at 11:58 pm. Medics and medical staff advised deputies that the juvenile had suspicious bruising on her body that would be consistent with child abuse.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives canvased the area and searched for evidence while seeking to identify any witnesses, suspect(s), and/or identify a motive in the case. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy where the exact cause and manner of her death was determined.

Early morning interviews led detectives to develop Randolph James Mack, 43, of Essex, Maryland as a suspect in the death of the 3 year old. As the investigation continued to unfold, assistance from the HCSO Warrant Apprehension Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, Special Investigations Division, and Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office responded to provide support. Mack was taken into custody, without incident, at his home in Essex. While the motive remains under investigation, Mack was a person who was known to the child. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Mack was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is awaiting an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner on charges related to the homicide.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have digital, or video evidence related to the incident, is asked to call Detective S. Moro, with the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.