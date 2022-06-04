Gun Pulled After Bel Air Car Crash; Nearby Schools Lock Down

From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Police, along with assistance from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a traffic crash this afternoon in Harford County.
At about 3 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, one of the drivers pointed a handgun at the other driver and ran away from the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.
Out of an abundance of caution, two nearby private schools were placed on temporary lockdown. Troopers remained at the scene to assist with dismissal and ensure the safety of the students and others at the schools.
Troopers, Harford County sheriff’s deputies, along with a Maryland State Police helicopter, searched for the man in question. The person with the gun was described as Black male who was last seen wearing cargo shorts and no shirt.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.
Cecil’s Whig says
Another reason to eliminate the 2nd amendment.
Belairteach says
Congrats on being a moron. Eliminating the second amendment will have absolutely no impact on CRIMINALS owning and using illegal firearms. You do realize criminals don’t obey laws but most average good citizens do. Your solution is to create a country where ONLY the criminals have weapons and the rest of us cannot defend our homes or families…
Cecil’s Whig says
Tell that to the parents of the kids murdered in Texas. An 18 year old can’t buy a beer at a bar but can buy a military grade rifle and thousands or rounds of ammo. Something effed up about that. And the NRA doesn’t care one bit that these kids were murdered.
Open Your Eyes says
Our country has unfortunately evolved in to and embraces violence as a way to address conflict. Look at the video games our youth are playing. Listen to the violent lyrics in some of our music. Gangster lifestyle is often glorified. Sadly sociopathic homicidal people will find a way to kill. Semi auto firearms, shotguns, vehicles, home made explosives, machete, whatever. Laws and Constitutional amendment changes will not deter disturbed people who are determined to kill. Some of our deadliest cities have the strictest gun laws which if properly utilized might make a small difference.The problem is plea bargaining to lesser charges dismissing more serious firearm usage charges to lesser counts for various reasons. Some of those reasons are to conceal the improper actions of certain groups in an attempt to not cause stereotyping or a negative perception. How about you do the crime you do the time who ever you are and no matter what group you happen to belong to. Even if you happen to be the son of the POTUS as hard to believe as that could be lol.
Bob says
OYE, You might want to check out that Hunter Biding thing you keep mentioning. Below is a link from the Federalist:
“If Joe Biden Cared About Gun Laws, Hunter Biden Would Already Be In Jail”
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/03/if-joe-biden-cared-about-gun-laws-hunter-biden-would-already-be-in-jail/
(The Federalist: BIAS: RIGHT – Factual Reporting: MIXED)
You’ll find even the righty-tighty sites carefully use vague terms like ‘reportedly’, ‘appears’, unclear, and ‘may have lied. Like I told you before, more likely. The Feds just didn’t have sufficient evidence for an indite.
Open Your Eyes says
There is a good chance that justice may not ever be pursued regarding Hunter. Bottom line is Biden is a sinking ship in very troubled waters. Hunter gives that ship the survival odds less than that of the Edmund Fitzgerald..
Bob says
OYE, The Hunter Biden stuff is yet another ‘nothingburger’, just like the Durham Investigation. As far as “Average Joe” is concerned we’ll have to wait and see.
Open Your Eyes says
Well Bob we do seem to have deviated a little from the original topic. As you know I was just a cop, a “nothingburer” in the eyes of the Biden administration and most of the Left but Hunter is a POS and an embarrassment to the office of the POTUS and our country. I’m glad he is not my son. In many cases the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Enough said maybe we can get back on topic.
Wifescousin says
Stay over in Cecil Tucky and put gun free signs in your yard for all of the well adjusted law abiding folks around you… good luck
Probably a liberal, amirite? says
Joe Biden gas prices Obama Biden gad bad Obama bad man office Joe gas prices I did that left bad right good Ooga Ooga
Calvin Mousecop says
Or we could eradicate the 13th Amendment
Nat says
Another reason to end section 8 housing.
Open Your Eyes says
Something to ponder:
The United States is 3rd in murders per capita out of all the countries in the world. Shocking!
Discount the annual murders in Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, St. Louis, and New Orleans we move down to 189th per capita in the world. Some of those cities have the strictest gun laws in the nation.
Additionally in 2020 there were 287 deaths In our country attributed to people having foreign objects inserted in their anus. Where is the outrage? President Biden should create a task force to investigate this senseless loss of human life. It might elevate his approval rating. Who knows? Maybe he could place some civilians on the committee. Hunter might be just the right fit pardon the pun.
Bob says
I going to give you the benefit of the doubt on your ‘Something to ponder’ post. I’m sure your intention was to give us all a laugh.
Urkidding says
Wow Bob, finding humor in death rates of our cities… I know the left is full of hypocrites, but sheesh! Way to lose the camo. Tell me, do you find cerebral humor just as funny?
Reports such as this are the things that frighten you because it exposes two things: 1) facts on the matter, and 2) the racism of the left.
A follow-up study to the one referred to by OYE found that even removing a few districts and keeping the entire municipal jurisdiction still did not get the US to break into the top 100. Those are numbers, facts.
As for racism, the real problems that contribute to appalling death rates from gun-related homicides are completely ignored by the left, completely. If the left could allow the focus to be shifted in that direction the streets of our cities could become nearly as safe as a gun show.
Ignorance is not knowing, avoiding the truth is stupidity.
Bob says
Urkidding, I went the humor route because both the murder rate and the anus thing are untrue and just a bunch of internet malarkey.
“Is the United States third in murders and are outlier cities to blame? No.”
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2018/mar/28/viral-image/united-states-third-murders-outlier-cities/
(Politifact: BIAS: CENTER – FACTUAL REPORTING: HIGH)
Urkidding says
LOL, politifact… already exposed. Try again.
Bob says
“Fact Check: Deaths Caused By Foreign Objects in Rectum Did NOT Surpass ‘AR’ Rifle Deaths”
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/04/deaths-caused-by-foreign-objects-in-rectum-did-not-surpass-ar-deaths.html
(Lead Stories: BIAS: LEAST BIAS – FACTUAL REPORTING: VERY HIGH)
Urkidding, I’m ‘somewhat’ surprised’ you bought into the anus thing.
My advice for you – Stop digging!
Urkidding says
I was ignoring that part (adults in the room noticed that), but I do find it curious how fixated you are on anuses in context of thinking about me… to the point of fact-checking it. Bob, perhaps you need a hobby? You clearly need something to get your mind off of me or parts of the body.
Bob says
Urkidding, You’re getting desperate again. On this one, it’s time for you to turn your shovel in. You need to think before you start writing.
Urkidding says
You wrote, “You need to think before you start writing.” The irony.
Desperate? Again? When was I desperate the first time?
Turn in my shovel on this one? Huh?
What exactly are you trying not to say?
Actually… you honestly feel like you won something, the rest of us are not quite sure what that is… It’s Monday, call it a win Bob… no one but you has any clue what you won, but go with it. Seriously, just let folks pass through wondering if you are lunatic rather than removing the doubts they may have. Congrats, we’ll chip in and get you a trophy. Enjoy your day… and your win. Atta boy, Bob. Always good for a laugh.
Bob says
Urkidding, What’s interesting is YOU started this off by responding directly to ‘MY POST early this morning. Your frustration is of your own making. You’ll feel much better if and when you can admit it. I’m sorry the ‘truth’ got your day off to such a bad start.
Bob says
Urkidding, BTW your post includes the comment about, “… the rest of us…”. Who, exactly, are you presuming to speak for?
Urkidding says
OYE is convinced you like to stir things just to be controversial… I’m convinced you lost your mind.
You really need to focus, Bob. Do you want me to dissect our posts through the day, again, to show how you missed a few things?
The study is legit despite what politifact says… and for what it is worth, politfact has been exposed (on NPR no less) as being too biased to serve in the capacity they claim to hold and maintain. WaPo does better… imagine losing an honesty contest to WaPo? LOL.
That is what I responded to, Bob. I ignored the anus angle – said so explicitly – until you addressed me directly on it. So I responded.
Yet, you keep at the anus thing… seriously, Bob, move on. Then you told me to put the shovel away declaring yourself some sort of victory… still not sure what you mean by that? It’s okay… go climb that podium and get your award, Bob.
Truth has never ruined my day… the FACTS of murder rate calculations are not undone by politifact since they are inherently dishonest anyway. As for the anus angle… I don’t care, take that up with OYE. I ignored it. You are stuck on it… take whatever win a shovel gets you and keep your thoughts and truths about anuses to yourself.
Bob says
Urkidding, Take it easy. You are on the edge of losing it. My suggestion for you is give yourself a break and stop reading my posts. They are literally driving you crazy.
Bobs daddy says
Liberalism is a sickness. It starts with narcissism and thinking everyone else sees things your way. It ends with more poverty, broken promises, and a divide so deep in our country that it cannot be fixed. Thanks for adding to it Bobby. When there is nothing left for your grandkids to enjoy you’ll be looking up knowing it was you at the root of this completely preventable predicament.