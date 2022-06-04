Gun Pulled After Bel Air Car Crash; Nearby Schools Lock Down

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police, along with assistance from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a traffic crash this afternoon in Harford County.

At about 3 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, one of the drivers pointed a handgun at the other driver and ran away from the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Out of an abundance of caution, two nearby private schools were placed on temporary lockdown. Troopers remained at the scene to assist with dismissal and ensure the safety of the students and others at the schools.

Troopers, Harford County sheriff’s deputies, along with a Maryland State Police helicopter, searched for the man in question. The person with the gun was described as Black male who was last seen wearing cargo shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.