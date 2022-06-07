Humane Society of Harford County Announces Bob Citrullo as New Executive Director

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

The Board of Directors of the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert “Bob” Citrullo as its new executive director. Bob began his new position on Monday, June 6, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bob to the Humane Society of Harford County,” said George Heidelmaier, President of the Board of Directors. “Bob’s vast experience in animal welfare and shelter operations, as well as his passion for animals, make him a great fit to lead our organization. As a 25-year Army veteran and 15-year track record in animal welfare, we are confident and excited to welcome him to the Humane Society and our Harford County community.”

Citrullo joins HSHC after serving as the executive director of the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA. During his time with the organization, Bob oversaw the operations of a large adoption center as well as surgery and behavior operations. He also opened five successful thrift stores for shelters around the country.

Prior to joining the Northeast Animal Shelter, Bob has led animal shelters and humane societies throughout the country, including in Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, and Iowa. During his six years as the executive director of the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, TN, Bob increased the organization’s budget from $875,000 to $2.2 million, increased revenue to allow for the building of a new facility, increased the live release rate to 93%, secured significant donations, and set up in-house spay and neuter for shelter animals.

“I am excited to join such a dedicated group serving the animals and members of the Harford County community. I look forward to leading the organization and to building on its successes, saving and advocating for animals in need.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Bob served in the Army, retiring honorably as an Army ER nurse. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Liberty University, as well as a Nonprofit Management & Leadership Certificate from Arizona State University. Bob has four rescue dogs: Anabelle, Elvis, Quincy, and Oliver.