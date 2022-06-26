Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union: “Law Enforcement Rank and File Have No Confidence in Al Peisinger”

From the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union:
The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, made up of over 300 members, have become increasingly alarmed at the lengths Al Peisinger has stooped to mischaracterize his support and demonize the hard-working deputies of Harford County.
Don’t be fooled by the false narrative that Al Peisinger is supported by law enforcement. The Law Enforcement rank and file across the county, which are the men and women working the streets every day and making the cases that take criminals off the street, have NO CONFIDENCE in the current State’s Attorney Al Peisinger. Peisinger’s lack of leadership has led to the DETERIORATION of TRUST by the RANK AND FILE that wear the badge daily. This deterioration of trust has been outlined in previous statements by deputies observing incompetence of everyday cases and victims being re-victimized by the office that is sworn to represent them.
It should be noted this NO CONFIDENCE in Al Peisinger is not just from the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union but it’s also from the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police that represent Havre de Grace, Aberdeen, and Bel Air. In addition, the Harford County Correctional Association also has NO CONFIDENCE in Al Peisinger. To be clear, every organization that represents the voice of law enforcement and corrections in Harford County has voted to REJECT the status quo and seek change in the State’s Attorney’s Office.
The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union would like to acknowledge that the men and women of law enforcement have shown great courage in speaking out. Our leadership has reason to believe that Al Peisinger has made repeated attempts to intimidate and silence the voices of the deputies whom are now in fear of retribution. Ironically, Al Peisinger was once the protégé of Marylin Mosby, who also used the same intimidation style tactics to discredit the reputation of hard-working police officers.
So, the question becomes: why the entire rank and file would go on record risking punishment and careers to endorse the NON-INCUMBENT candidate, Alison Healey. The answer is simple. The rank and file-WHO ARE NOT POLITICALLY DRIVEN- cannot sit idle any longer and watch Harford County become soft on crime, putting everyone’s family at risk.
If anyone has any doubt in the dire concerns of the rank and file, we ask any member of the public to have an “off the record” conversation (when not in uniform) with a deputy or officer. Members of the public will learn firsthand the level of incompetence in the leader of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Al Peisinger, and the distain that has evolved from his lack of acknowledgement and arrogance of the issues.
Therefore, the men and women in Law Enforcement are sincerely asking the Harford County Citizens to say NO to Al Peisinger’s arrogance and destructive behavior and Vote for Alison Healey for States Attorney. If anyone has any questions or concerns, please reach out to admin@hcdsu.org.
HARFORD COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF’S UNION
Incorporated 1989
PO Box 881, Bel Air, Maryland 21014
Comments
Luther Jefferson says
Deputies don’t get 100% of what they want so they launch a campaign to get rid of the sitting states attorney. I see through the BS
Truth be Told says
What a bunch of crap. HCSO is one of the most corrupt and incompetent departments I have ever witnessed. All voters should be very concerned that the unions have this kind of power in County politics. This SA office under Cassilly had a lock everyone up no matter what policy which does not work.
Open Your Eyes says
@ Truth be Told
You post allegations accusing the Harford County Sheriffs Office of being “corrupt and incompetent”. As a prior police officer and a as county resident I would respectfully request that you expound on your statements and offer examples to give myself and other readers a better understanding of what is happening. Part two, I am not sure why you bring up former S/A Cassilly. He has been out of office for going on four years and should be no issue. Thanks in advance for any input which would educate me and other citizens regarding your concerns.
My eyes are open wide says
I know of at least one deputy who was charged with assault on a prostitute in Baltimore City at another deputy’s bachelor party. Both of them are still employed at the HCSO. At least one of them is a supervisor.
Just type in Harford County Deputy assaults prostitute and see what pops up in the search.
LazyDog says
Two incidents with a department of over 300 is certainly grounds for calling them “all” corrupt. Is that the new standard?
Open Your Eyes says
Agreed the incident cited by what appears to be one of the alter egos of Truth be Told is very old and appears to an anomaly. With reference to the States Attorney’s race I really don’t have a dog in the fight but I do have occasion to speak with many fine police officers employed by the Sheriff, State Police, and Municipal police officers and I have to tell you that those that i have talked to are not supporting Mr. Peisinger. They have cited several reasons centering on improper management of cases, excessive plea bargaining, and his association with Baltimore City S/A Mosby. The Sheriff’s Deputies I did speak with said that they had convened a Union Meeting with the expressed purpose of enforcing political candidates and Ms. Healy was the unanimous choice of those on attendance.
Fast forward to the the allegation made by Truth be Told regarding the professionalism and integrity held by the Harford County Sheriffs Office. My observation of that agency is that it is a highly trained, well equipped, professional agency. I am quite sure that if they were not, and were in any way operating with the corruption that Truth be Told has alleged, the MD Attorney Generals Office would have open investigations and initiated action. From prior posts it is very apparent that Truth be Told has deep rooted contempt for police, particularly the Harford County Sheriffs Office. Maybe they would not hire him, maybe they arrested him. Who knows? Who cares? With reference to his disingenuous allegations it is time for him to put up or shut up.
Tellitlikeitis says
You were a prior Police Officer and you fane ignorance on the corruption in the HCSO? Come on now. You must be living under a rock, or your dishonest at best.
In the Know says
Are not politically driven????? I call bull_____ on that and all their claims. Shame on the DSU for producing such trash and shame on Aaron Penman for leading the charge.
Little Timmy says
Penman is a puppet for so many politicians. He will be a disaster for the county council. He’s already bought and paid for
Abingdon Voter says
My neighbor is a Harford deputy and I took the unions advice and asked him about the States Attorney’s Office. He did say there were some minor issues with the current States Attorney, but nothing big. He said he’s not sure how the vote for the endorsement was taken, he didn’t even receive a ballot or get to vote for endorsements. So who voted for the endorsements?
THESE FREAKS DIDN'T FALL OFF THEIR BIKES. JOMENTIA WOULD BE PROUD says
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/26/children-watch-nude-bikers-seattle-pride-parade/
Children younger than ten watched fully nude bikers at the Seattle Pride Parade, which was kicked off by the Boy Scouts of America.
Good job democrats. FJB
Gordon A Koerner says
breitbart.com says you are a republican. And as usual republicans are so far behind the times they live in their own shit. Here is some facts for a real idiot.
“””Crashing the Solstice Parade with a naked or body-painted bike ride has been a tradition since the early 1990s, but the ride gained popularity in the 2000s and 2010s as the number of riders increased to hundreds or even thousands some years. I highly recommend the documentary Beyond Naked, which covers the history of the event in the lead-up to the 2011 ride. That film is also a good reminder that even somewhat chilly and drizzly weather won’t stop the Fremont Solstice Parade.”””
YOUR FILM CHOICES TELL ME ALL I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR KIND says
I guess it’s okay to know the history of the cycling freak show. You know what’s been around longer?: The q+, pedo, necro, beastie, baby-killing, child-handling bunch. YOUR biker buddies fit right in. FJB
LazyDog says
Yes, only Republicans read / view Breitbart. Typical dribble.
Fake Lee says
Penman is using the Union as his own political weapon and the deputies are too scared to speak up. Meanwhile Mr. Perfect aka Lee Dunbar is behind most of this because he has his own political aspirations and Al Peisinger might get In his way.
Fake Double D’s says
But Lee Dunbar is always tan and has really cool grease lightning hair. That said I wouldn’t even vote for him to be the Chief toilet cleaner. He would make a good used car salesman though
Voter says
Penman showed himself as a dirty politician four years ago with his attacks on Delegate Airikan and now more dirty attacks against The State’s Attorney. Hopefully voters will say no to these antics and vote for Al Peisinger and vote against Aaron Penman!
gordie says
breitbart.com says you are a republican. And as usual republicans are so far behind the times they live in their own shit. Here is some facts for a real idiot.
“””Crashing the Solstice Parade with a naked or body-painted bike ride has been a tradition since the early 1990s, but the ride gained popularity in the 2000s and 2010s as the number of riders increased to hundreds or even thousands some years. I highly recommend the documentary Beyond Naked, which covers the history of the event in the lead-up to the 2011 ride. That film is also a good reminder that even somewhat chilly and drizzly weather won’t stop the Fremont Solstice Parade.”””
BUT, WHAT WILL STOP THEM? says
I bet there’s a lot of shrinkage. FJB
Facts Hurt says
The Union is making this sound like they took a no confidence vote. They didn’t take a vote of no confidence. They took an endorsement vote, but I personally know of several union members who didn’t get a ballot to vote electronically. I also know a few that didn’t vote to endorse Al, but they don’t support what the union board is doing now. It really makes the union look bad IMO.
Harford Strong says
Unions are a necessary evil and unfortunately tend to be manipulated by a corrupt self-serving few. Stick to protecting the rank & file instead of telling me how to vote. We get enough of that from DC.
Bob says
I like gay unions!!!
Bob’s your uncle says
The teacher’s union would tell you it’s ok to have a man dressed as a woman brought in for story time. I know some teachers that would disagree with their “union.”
Bob says
I’ll volunteer!!! I’ll be available as long as I’m not sucking off guys in the Chesapeake House mens room.
Two Factor Authentication says
Who voted for this endorsement? Another media outlet is reporting that the Union is refusing to say how many deputies voted. Something doesn’t pass the smell test
Bob says
My boy Brandon passed the hair sniff test. My anal sac is lopsided from last nights grinder squad
Open Your Eyes says
Since this article came out I have had the occasion to speak with numerous Deputies about the States Attorney election. Everyone that I spoke is a staunch supporter of Alison Healey. Apparently there was a meeting convened by the union open to all candidates and subsequent endorsements were voted on and made. Ms. Healey attended and Mr Peisinger reportedly did not. ?????. I put the most credence in the opinion of the officer in the field, working the street. They are literally “where the rubber meets the road”. As previously posted they cited several reasons to include, in their eyes, an unsatisfactory performance, and my concern , an association with Baltimore City S/A Mosby. They went on to say that they considered his campaign to be possibly somewhat deceptive. Mr. Peisinger has signs throughout the county with him pictured with current Sheriff Gahler giving the appearance of a possible endorsement. Apparently that picture was taken at some function some time ago and may not represent an endorsement. In closing, as an outsider looking in, and having no dog on the fight, I would be inclined to support Ms. Healey. I don’t believe that’s States attorney can be effective when they do not possess the confidence of the majority of the counties law enforcement body. Furthermore, if there is any possibility that deceptive campaign practices have been employed this should be a serious concern to all voters and citizens. We have enough Adam Schiff’s in government.
Union Auditor says
Not everyone that is a union member received a ballot to vote. That is a fact, but I’m not sure if it was done Maliciously or not??
Talon 6 says
So how many actually received a ballot to vote??
Watch Out says
Wait, what, a liberal democrat union voted against the States Attorney? That’s all I need to know. I’m supporting the person they don’t. By the way, how is this tax and spend union president claiming to be a republican. Be careful people, the wolves are disguised as sheep.
Open Your Eyes says
It is certainly your prerogative to vote for who you want. I’ll stick with the person the street cops are backing. By the way I’m a little confused what tax and spend has to do with the State Attorneys Office election. In your spare time why don’t you check with Sheriff Gahler to see if he is endorsing Mr. Peisinger. If he is not openly doing so it could possibly mean that Mr. Peisinger has misrepresented the facts. Certainly not a favorable tactic of the counties Chief law enforcement officer beside the Sheriff. Just saying.
Furthermore why don’t you ask him why he did not address the union or at least send one of his representatives. Talk about not passing the smell test.
Bob says
Defund the police. We don’t need them, especially when guns become extinct. We need more honest progressive attorneys like Mosby to handle these situations.
I’ll be back later, need to do my hormone therapy now. I’m 65% complete. I finally got my surgery scheduled to get my wanker hacked off in Thailand. I don’t think I want to change my name or pronouns yet, so you can all still refer to me as Bob and he/him. Being misrepresented is very egregious with people like me.
IMWETALLDID says
Not sure what is worse the 2020 elections or this union vote that was only sent to select members?