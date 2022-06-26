Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union: “Law Enforcement Rank and File Have No Confidence in Al Peisinger”

From the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union:

The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, made up of over 300 members, have become increasingly alarmed at the lengths Al Peisinger has stooped to mischaracterize his support and demonize the hard-working deputies of Harford County.

Don’t be fooled by the false narrative that Al Peisinger is supported by law enforcement. The Law Enforcement rank and file across the county, which are the men and women working the streets every day and making the cases that take criminals off the street, have NO CONFIDENCE in the current State’s Attorney Al Peisinger. Peisinger’s lack of leadership has led to the DETERIORATION of TRUST by the RANK AND FILE that wear the badge daily. This deterioration of trust has been outlined in previous statements by deputies observing incompetence of everyday cases and victims being re-victimized by the office that is sworn to represent them.

It should be noted this NO CONFIDENCE in Al Peisinger is not just from the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union but it’s also from the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police that represent Havre de Grace, Aberdeen, and Bel Air. In addition, the Harford County Correctional Association also has NO CONFIDENCE in Al Peisinger. To be clear, every organization that represents the voice of law enforcement and corrections in Harford County has voted to REJECT the status quo and seek change in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union would like to acknowledge that the men and women of law enforcement have shown great courage in speaking out. Our leadership has reason to believe that Al Peisinger has made repeated attempts to intimidate and silence the voices of the deputies whom are now in fear of retribution. Ironically, Al Peisinger was once the protégé of Marylin Mosby, who also used the same intimidation style tactics to discredit the reputation of hard-working police officers.

So, the question becomes: why the entire rank and file would go on record risking punishment and careers to endorse the NON-INCUMBENT candidate, Alison Healey. The answer is simple. The rank and file-WHO ARE NOT POLITICALLY DRIVEN- cannot sit idle any longer and watch Harford County become soft on crime, putting everyone’s family at risk.

If anyone has any doubt in the dire concerns of the rank and file, we ask any member of the public to have an “off the record” conversation (when not in uniform) with a deputy or officer. Members of the public will learn firsthand the level of incompetence in the leader of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Al Peisinger, and the distain that has evolved from his lack of acknowledgement and arrogance of the issues.

Therefore, the men and women in Law Enforcement are sincerely asking the Harford County Citizens to say NO to Al Peisinger’s arrogance and destructive behavior and Vote for Alison Healey for States Attorney. If anyone has any questions or concerns, please reach out to admin@hcdsu.org.

HARFORD COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF’S UNION

Incorporated 1989

PO Box 881, Bel Air, Maryland 21014