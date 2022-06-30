Troopers Make Arrest in Route 40 Road Rage Incident

From Maryland State Police:
On Wednesday, June 29th at approximately 6:20 pm, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a road rage incident in the area of Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road during which a handgun was pointed at the victim.
The victim told troopers a white Honda CRV was stopped in a travel lane on Pulaski Highway prior to Long Bar Harbor Road. The victim honked his horn and the CRV still did not move. He then walked up to the driver’s door to check on the driver as they seemed unresponsive. When the victim looked in the vehicle, the driver was pointing a handgun at the victim. The suspect then fled.
Troopers were able to locate the suspect and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on southbound I-95 south of Rt. 24. As the suspect opened his door and exited the vehicle, troopers observed a pistol magazine in the door pocket.
The suspect, identified as Ronald McKnight 2nd, 29 years old from Pikesville, told troopers there was a pistol in the vehicle. McKnight was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and weapons violations.
Bob says
I’m sick of it. It’s always guns, guns, guns! The latest SCOTUS concealed-carry ruling guarantees that things will only get worse. America has lost its mind!
Urkidding says
How will the ruling make things worse? How is it possibly guaranteed to be so?
Does it matter the suspect was already breaking the law before the incident?
Turn the situation in another direction: Do you think the suspect would have pulled a gun if he suspected the victim was equally or better armed?
Would the situation have gone differently had law enforcement been called?
Did the victim have to create an unsafe situation by exiting a vehicle in a travel lane?
America lost its mind? Haha… well, perhaps when they elected a populist in 2016 and followed up with an empty head in 2020.
Jeff says
Oh you “guarantee” it huh bob you dickhead. Gun laws never stop criminals moron because they could never obtain a conceal carry permit. Criminals could care less about gun laws because by their very nature they are criminals.
The reality is most criminals are multiple offenders that belong in jail but soft on criminal idiots like yourself and liberal progressives believe in allowing these career criminals back into our communities.
You all weep at 28 dead in a school shooting but say nothing over the 160 dead in Baltimore city within the 6 months. I guess that as long as minorities are being slaughtered daily and not school children that is fine with you huh bob?
We are losing police daily due to the asshole policies. I only hope idiots like yourself become victimized by these criminals and these policies you support and not some poor, unarmed person who doesn’t.
Go f’ yourself
