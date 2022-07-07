Body-Worn Camera and Dashboard Footage from April’s Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Harford County Released

From the Office of the Maryland Attorney General:
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General today released body-worn and dashboard camera footage from the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on April 23, 2022, in Forest Hill. The decedent was identified as 53-year-old John Fauver, of Edgewood, Maryland.
On April 23, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal person with access to firearms.
Deputies located the individual of the call, Mr. Fauver, in a truck in the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill.
Sergeant Bradford Sives exited his patrol car and ordered Mr. Fauver out of his truck at gunpoint. Mr. Fauver began to drive away, at which point Sgt. Sives fired his gun multiple times at the truck’s tires. Mr. Fauver continued to drive and stopped in an adjacent parking lot. Mr. Fauver exited his truck and began to communicate with deputies on scene.
During this time, Mr. Fauver retrieved an item from his truck and pointed it at deputies, at which point Sgt. Sives and Corporal Christopher Maddox discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Fauver. A cane was recovered near Mr. Fauver’s body. Deputies rendered aid to Mr. Fauver until EMS arrived. Mr. Fauver was pronounced dead at an area hospital. No one else was injured during the encounter.
The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. The release of the body-worn and dashboard camera footage in this incident was delayed to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by their viewing of external evidence.
The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.
Mr. Wickwire says
Sad it happened. BUT justified shooting 100%
Marc’s baby mommas cousin says
“The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.”
The circumstances are clear and this investigation should be done, but this just shows you how Thirsty the AG’s office is to jam up a cop. Ridiculous!
George says
As usual police shoot before they know what the person is reaching for. A cane is a reason to shoot and kill. Trigger happy cops.
Radiomman says
Time for you to strap up and join the police force, since obviously you know better.
At the very least, go do a shoot Don’t shoot class. I think you’ll change your opinion.
Congratulations George says
You’ve just won the dickhead of the day award.
George says
According to the US department of education about 130 million adults have the proficiency level of a sixth grade-level of education.
It does appear that many many live in Harford County.
In case one doesn’t understand the education level it means ” you haven’t the brains to figure out when you have been conned.”
North Harford Democrat says
George,
That comment about Harford Countians was hilarious. I almost choked on my cheesesteak.
Tellitlikeitis says
Doesn’t surprise me. The HCSO is inept.
Sadly says
I feel like the AG’s office is going to bring charges and get the trial transferred to another county. I think this is justified, but I think the AG is going to make an example of this
The Central Scrutinizer says
Peter Franchose calls healthcare of women, being vacuumed from a uterus with a shop-vac! Someone please inform him of plan B! Get him a job…we don’t need an ignorant Governor who lives in 1973.
GD!
George says
Central Scrutinizer That is a total lie. There is a tweet going around that claims a nurse said that about 2 women, but it’s never been proven fact. Like I wrote below. 6Th grade level education means you can’t figure out how to know you have been conned.
George says
“It’s a cane! It’s cane! It’s a cane!” Sives shouted.
The video from Sives’ camera shows him firing his shotgun at least twice before calling out for a ceasefire.
Now you jerks call me names. This is an entire cover up by the Sheriff’s department and Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger Jr.
Of course you GUN loving jerks love it when someone gets killed by police. You all secretly want to be police but are too dam yellow.
Jack MeHaff says
So, 3 months now to “investigate” … what?
Didn’t a deputy plead guilt to reckless endangerment after popping off rounds on a similar but not similar situation like 8 years ago…. ?? obviously not the same type of “call?” What I remember reading, suspect bumped into a police car, wouldn’t get out, and then drove away. Is that what someone is “investigating” here or is there more to it later in the video when the suspect is shot happens?
For anyone that hates Harford County the ending of these videos seems like really bad optics.. “It’s a came” proceeded by two shotgun blasts.
Is that the big “investigation?”
Was the guy waving the cane and got dropped or did he reach back into the truck or reach for something on his person? I couldn’t really tell from all three videos?
Logical replies?
Doc Holiday says
I’m good with everything and think it didn’t rise to the level of criminal. I do think that Sgt. Sives panic fired initially with his Glock when the suspect started driving forward. Hard for me to Monday morning quarterback because I wasn’t there. His adrenaline was through the roof and he was having trouble clearing his Glock when it jammed. This is something that could be addressed as an administrative punishment or retraining
George says
Doc they are supposed to be trained to be cool in such a situation.
That is what is wrong with the police force of today. They don’t have the temperament for the job they are doing.
Sgt. Sives is supposed to be a leader and he failed.
Open Your Eyes says
“They are supposed to be trained to be cool…….”
This segues in to a question that I have for you. On January 6th 2021 protesters forced their way in to the Capitol. An unarmed white female Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a black male Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd. Babbitt was shot while she was on the other side of a barrier which she was attempting to breach. Again the woman was unarmed and due to her location and her stature a reasonable person would think that Lt. Byrd should have had non-lethal options which he should have considered but did not employ. I was in the profession and I know of no police agency with a use of force continuum that would support his actions. None. But the DOJ and the Internal Affairs Unit of the Capitol Police found him not negligent or culpable. Could this justification have been made for political reasons? January 6th is an extremely important event for those who want to permanently prevent the former President from again ascending to power. ie. The Democrats and the Left. If Lt. Byrd’s actions were to be questioned or found to be improper it would seriously impact the position of the Left in their endeavors. The reason that I provided a description of both Babbitts and Byrd’s race is to establish the foundation for my next question. If Lt. Byrd were white and unarmed Ashli Babbitt were white would it have passed the smell test by the MSM? I think not. I think it was clearly a bad shoot by a cop that panicked under pressure. George if you are really interested in what you believe to be inappropriate actions by police resulting in wrongful deaths this should be the Granddaddy case of the year for you. Where was he outrage? Something to ponder on.
Open Your Eyes says
Sorry my question should have read if Lt. Byrd were white and Ashli Babbitt was “black”…….My apologies
George says
I can tell, you listen to Fox news and Tucker Carlson. Fox and Tucker are the only ones calling it an unjustified shooting.
Of course the truth will come out since the family has filed a Civil Lawsuit.
As far as I can tell from research she was not pregnant. All I found was she was in a triangle love situation.
https://nypost.com/2021/01/14/ashli-babbitt-husband-were-reportedly-in-a-throuple/
Open Your Eyes says
I am not sure I understand your mindset. What does pregnancy or her relationship status have to do with this shooting? Is this something to do with the upcoming civil case? This shooting was not consistent with the use of force policy of any police agency that I am aware of. There was time. She was not an immediate threat. There were non-lethal options. The death of Ashli Babbitt was unnecessary and unwarranted. As for the Fox comment I would feel the same way if Rachel Maddow was the victim and for the record I wouldn’t let her on my carpet. Further, I have to noticed that the writing style and structure of “George” in the first few posts has changed. It is a very similar to another individual I know in style. ?????
Where is Waldo Penman says
Where is Penman and why isn’t he putting out a statement backing the deputies?? Oh wait he’s too busy running a political campaign. The Union should be putting out a press release. Maybe they need Healy’s permission, she seems to be running the show now
George says
Open your eyes, you are the one that brought up she was pregnant.
As far as police force. Watching rioters pepper spray, use flag poles and other weapons, I am totally amazed more people were not shot. Of course the majority were white. Had they been black lots of them would be filled with bullets.
Open your eyes, by what you have posted and then your answer, it sure appears your one of those low educated that get their news from Fox. No
Open Your Eyes says
George
I think you need to revisit my posts. I never made any reference to Babbitt being pregnant or anything about her relationships. None. And as far as my post goes I made a singular reference to the Ashli Babbitt incident where an unarmed female (seen clearly by the video) was shot while attempting to climb over or through a barrier. Sorry to spoil your counter argument but the video will show that she was not in possession of pepper spray, flagpoles, or other weapons. She was unarmed, she was no immediate threat, and there was time to employ non-lethal options. Please keep this on point. It was not a good shoot. Lt. Byrd apparently as per your own assessment regarding required police training to “remain cool” panicked. and discharged his weapon taking a needless life. Your statements in prior posts seem to be somewhat inconsistentIf with some of your other posts. If you want to be a Monday morning quarterback and feel the need to critique police actions, the Capitol shooting incident should be your first endeavor. It is a no brainer. No threat, time, non-lethal options available. Your presentation and position puts me to mind of an individual who posts frequently under the name of TruthBeTold. Apparently a person who possesses a great deal of contempt for law enforcement particularly Harford County law enforcement. Just saying but don’t take it from me I am a low educated Fox watcher. Lol. Have a good night
Open Your Eyes says
On another note George it might be advised for you to up your game a little. For a person who suggests that some individuals are lacking in educational skills I say this and I will be as succinct as possible. George you are a grammatical train wreck. When next you post I would suggest that you have someone proofread your message before hitting send. It is summer vacation. There are probably several available sixth graders to help you through this. Have a good night.
