Body-Worn Camera and Dashboard Footage from April’s Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Harford County Released

From the Office of the Maryland Attorney General:

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General today released body-worn and dashboard camera footage from the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on April 23, 2022, in Forest Hill. The decedent was identified as 53-year-old John Fauver, of Edgewood, Maryland.

On April 23, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal person with access to firearms.

Deputies located the individual of the call, Mr. Fauver, in a truck in the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill.

Sergeant Bradford Sives exited his patrol car and ordered Mr. Fauver out of his truck at gunpoint. Mr. Fauver began to drive away, at which point Sgt. Sives fired his gun multiple times at the truck’s tires. Mr. Fauver continued to drive and stopped in an adjacent parking lot. Mr. Fauver exited his truck and began to communicate with deputies on scene.

During this time, Mr. Fauver retrieved an item from his truck and pointed it at deputies, at which point Sgt. Sives and Corporal Christopher Maddox discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Fauver. A cane was recovered near Mr. Fauver’s body. Deputies rendered aid to Mr. Fauver until EMS arrived. Mr. Fauver was pronounced dead at an area hospital. No one else was injured during the encounter.

The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. The release of the body-worn and dashboard camera footage in this incident was delayed to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by their viewing of external evidence.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.