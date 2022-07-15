U.S. Senate Candidate Arrested, Charged with False Report

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives have charged a Baltimore man with making a false statement after he made a false report to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding child sex trafficking.

On April 13, 2022, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding child sex trafficking occurring at an adult bookstore in the 3000 block of Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. Detectives identified an employee of the business, Ryan Dark White, a.k.a. Dr. Jon McGreevey, 54, a candidate for United States Senate, as the source of the information.

The information provided to detectives claimed an older adult male was in the business with a young girl, 10-12 years of age, forcing the child to perform sexual acts on male customers.

Detectives assigned to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center immediately initiated an investigation into the information provided. At no time was a formal report filed with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by anyone who purported to witness the incident. Detectives conducted interviews, followed leads, gathered digital evidence, and identified the adult male and juvenile female mentioned in the initial complaint.

On July 7, 2022, detectives interviewed White. The investigation revealed at no time were any sex acts performed or offered by any of the individuals in the establishment as reported by White.

On July 15, 2022, detectives arrested Ryan White without incident. White is charged with false statements to a law enforcement officer and false statement of the commission of a crime and existence of a condition imminently dangerous to public health and safety. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. “It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction – nothing more. I am beyond grateful this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center. Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies.”

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Child Advocacy Center at 410-879-2000.