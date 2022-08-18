Bomb Squad Disposes of Multiple Explosive Devices

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

A team of Bomb Technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal safely disposed of multiple explosive devices this afternoon in Harford County. While investigators are still attempting to determine what the devices were, they concluded they had not been fired, and a fusing mechanism was still intact.

Just after noon, a resident of a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road was mowing his lawn when he uncovered three suspicious items. The homeowner contacted the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, who then requested the services of Bomb Technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Harford County Sheriff’s Office closed the area of Route 543 and Taylor Road as Bomb Technicians assessed the items.

After examining the devices, Bomb Technicians concluded that the best course of action was to render the three devices safe. Bomb Technicians disposed of the potentially dangerous rounds on the scene. Bomb Technicians then searched the immediate area and found two more devices buried in the ground. Bomb Technicians conducted the same action and rendered those devices safe as well.

Given how weathered the devices were and appearing to be abandoned, investigators have no reason to believe there was criminal intent. There were no injuries, and there is no threat to the public.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci praised the homeowners’ mindfulness and reminded the public to practice the three R’s when a suspicious device is located.

“Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area. Report device immediate and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher”. stated Geraci.