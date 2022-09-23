The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Harford County Detention Center Inmate Dies at Hospital from COVID and MRSA; 2 Other Inmates Test Positive

Harford County Detention Center Inmate Dies at Hospital from COVID and MRSA; 2 Other Inmates Test Positive

By 5 Comments

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A 44-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center (HCDC) died Friday at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UCMC) of natural causes related to illness.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., on September 21, 2022, after being seen by the medical services provider at the HCDC, medical staff determined the inmate would be transported to the hospital for further evaluation and care. An ambulance arrived at the HCDC and transported the inmate, identified as Tina Marie Billings, of Whiteford, to the UCMC for treatment and care.

While in the hospital, Billings’ condition deteriorated. At approximately 12:46 a.m., on September 23, 2022, she was pronounced dead after succumbing to compounding medical issues.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into the Billings’ death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified but declined to respond. Billings’ death is believed to be the result of natural causes related to COVID pneumonia and MRSA.

At this time, there are two additional female inmates who tested positive for COVID at the same time Billings was diagnosed with COVID at the HCDC. Both are experiencing minor or no symptoms. At this time, inmate healthcare is being provided based on the current healthcare guidance and protocols set by the provider contracted by the HCDC.

Billings was booked into the HCDC on August 5, 2022, on multiple charges including 2nd and 4th Degree Burglary, Forgery, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft. While incarcerated, she was served multiple additional charges related Theft, Credit Card Fraud, and Rouge and Vagabond. Billings was being held without Bond.

The inquiry is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Comments

  2. Looks like Dagger is down to “covering” one sort of news story a month.

    How about taking this horse out to the back pasture and putting it out of it’s misery? Why bother any more?

    4+
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: