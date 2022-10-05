Aberdeen Man Arrested After Belcamp Stabbing, Barricade Incident

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is in custody after being charged in the October 3, 2022, non-fatal stabbing of Tommy Boone in Belcamp.

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., deputies were informed a victim of a stabbing had presented himself at Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim, identified as Tommy Gene Boone, 62, of Hoschton, Georgia, was suffering from non-fatal stab wounds to the upper body. Boone was treated at the hospital and released later that evening.

The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect, Timothy Mark Humes, 30, of Aberdeen.

The initial investigation indicates Boone and Humes are known to each other. On October 3, Boone and Humes went to the Riverside Shopping Center, where a disagreement occurred that escalated and Humes stabbed Boone. Humes fled the area, and Boone drove himself to the Holiday Inn located in the 1300 block of Policy Drive, Belcamp, where he was staying. Humes then traveled to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Charges were filed against Humes in connection to the stabbing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 4, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., deputies were informed Humes’ vehicle was spotted at the Holiday Inn. Deputies quickly located Humes who barricaded himself in a second-floor room of the hotel. Deputies secured the area and evacuated the floor. Deputies assigned to the Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to assume the ongoing incident. Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to attempt to resolve the incident. After several hours of conversation with Humes, shortly after 5:30 p.m., members of the Special Response Team were able to enter the room and take Humes into custody without further incident. At no time did deputies believe there was a threat to the greater community, and no further evacuations were needed.

Humes was transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. After an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, he was held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.