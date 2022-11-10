Harford County State’s Attorney Elect Healey: “Committed to Restoring and Rebuilding the Office’s Relationship with Law Enforcement”

From Harford County State’s Attorney Elect Alison M. Healey:

On November 8, 2022, Alison M. Healey was elected as Harford County State’s Attorney. This is a historic moment for Harford County, Maryland as she will become the county’s first ever female State’s Attorney. Ms. Healey offers the following comment regarding the General Election:

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and trust of the citizens of this county and emphasize my unwavering commitment to being tough on crime and making Harford County a safe place to work, live, and raise a family. Throughout my campaign, I committed to restoring and rebuilding the office’s relationship with law enforcement. I have already begun working to fulfill that goal by developing effective prosecution strategies and coordinating with law enforcement agencies that service Harford County to be able to immediately commence my role as Harford County’s chief prosecutor.”

Ms. Healey is a Harford County native, having attended and graduated from St. Margaret School and attending John Carroll School before transferring and graduating from The Catholic High School of Baltimore. She attended Goucher College as a student athlete playing soccer and lacrosse and attended law school at the University of Baltimore. Soccer is a family tradition, and Ms. Healey volunteers her time coaching young ladies from the Harford County and Baltimore County areas for the Baltimore Bays Soccer Club.

Ms. Healey began her career as an attorney and prosecutor in the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County in 2006, where she worked for over twelve years rising to the level of Senior Assistant State’s Attorney. During her time in the office, she worked in specialized units, and her career culminated with her supervising the Domestic Violence Unit and a trial team of felony prosecutors. Since 2019, Ms. Healey has operated a private law practice in Bel Air continuing to serve the citizens of Harford County.

Since the July primary election, Ms. Healey has been working directly with her transition team and law enforcement to prepare for her term. Ms. Healey and her transition team will continue to work diligently to successfully transition the office. Her formal investiture will be

held in the Circuit Court for Harford County on January 3, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.