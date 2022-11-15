Fallston Father and Stepson Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia:
Two Maryland men have been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Douglas Wyatt, 49, and his stepson, Jacob Michael Therres, 25, both of Fallston, Maryland, are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both felonies, and five related misdemeanor offenses. They were arrested on Nov. 14, 2022. They made their initial appearances today in the District of Columbia.
According to court documents, on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, Wyatt was involved in multiple assaults of law enforcement officers with a chemical spray on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. He also shouted numerous obscenities at officers and helped pull away another rioter’s flag from an officer who attempted to grab it. Wyatt also handed a long, heavy plank to Therres, who used it to strike an officer in the head. The officer has experienced lingering medical effects from the blow to the head. Therres also sprayed a chemical irritant towards a line of officers.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Wyatt as #277 and Therres as #180 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Comments
Bob says
If they are found guilty, I hope they throw the book at them!
Colin Mitchell says
Terrorists sent by Trump to attack American Democracy! Lock them up! Lock Trump up!
Open Your Eyes says
First of all I am not defending the actions of those who exercised extremely poor judgement and fanaticism by breaching the Capitol building on January 6th. I was actually embarrassed that those individuals would lower themselves to the level of the the Democrats and members of the Left by using violence to address conflict. Maybe they rationalized their actions by watching repeatedly the unaddressed violence and intimidation utilized by the Left during the summer of ‘20 which resulted in billions of dollars in property damage, hundreds of assaults on our police, and several deaths. Yea unlike the Democrats I have not forgotten about those events. Another tragic event which sadly resulted from the January 6th incident was the unnecessary death of of an unarmed woman which was perpetrated by a Capitol Police Officer. The shooting was inconsistent with the use of force continuum of any police force in our country but somehow was said to be justified by a Democratic run Justice Department. A condemnation of such an incident would have serious diminished the standing of those involved in making a case against the Demonstrators. Enough said about that. Does anyone not believe that if an email, letter, written directive, or any other proof existed that Mr. Trump had suggested that protesters physically breach the Capitol building it would not have been brought to the forefront by Congressional weasels such as Adam Schiff and alike. “Terrorist sent by Trump to attack American Democracy” . It is not there. If they had that kind of prima facie evidence it would’ve been played. At best they have a circumstantial case. They know it and you know it.
The voice of reason. says
Cult 45. I guarantee they both have the blue line on the back of window of their pick up along with a Punisher decal and truck nuts hanging off the hitch. And probably a couple of Trumpy flags. And now they’ve been arrested. All to “own the libs”.
MissingReagan says
Total bullcrap.
Free all J6 political prisoners!
Corrupt as hell DOJ and FBI had their hand in it.
Stolen elections have disastrous consequences!
Open Your Eyes says
“It is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution based on recent developments, including [Trump’s] announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well,” said Garland
Okay “based on recent developments “ Mr. Garland sees the need to appoint an independent Special Prosecutor. He obviously has genuine concerns regarding whether Mr. Trump’s actions and activities would or could compromise or preclude him from Presidential contention or eligibility. Certainly a reasonable concern. How about the many not so recent developments which should have a prudent and nonpartisan Attorney General very concerned but have been virtually ignored and covered up about the possible criminal activities of the current President and his son. The “laptop “ alone should have provided more than sufficient cause, to initiate an investigation. One would think that allegations of influence peddling, failing to register as a foreign agent, and nefarious business transactions with countries considered to be our enemies by a sitting and current President and or his family should be a serious concern but it is not. Why? I think we all know. Trump is a threat to the Democrats and needs to be out of the picture. If he is found to be culpable we don’t need him leading our country. The same goes for Biden but he unfortunately has the protection of the Justice Department, the FBI, the MSM, and many rogue politicians that have sold their souls to the devil. Pathetic. If the alleged activities of President Trump have warranted the appointment of a Special Prosecutor so should the alleged activities of President Biden. The problem is the Democrats have been playing the fix for so long it has become the only thing they know. Today, more than ever, has demonstrated that Attorney General Garland is nothing more than a puppet and political tool for the Democrats. His one sided application of the rule of law i is despicable and disgusting. Hopefully he will never be appointed to the Supreme Court.
Open Your Eyes says
Recently a very high profile multiple stabbing murder incident of college students occurred in Moscow Idaho. Clearly a horrific and very disturbing incident. To date there are no suspects. The incident has been receiving intensive media coverage similar to the coverage of the Gabby Petiito missing person and subsequent homicide incident which occurred on August of 2021. While that incident was ongoing Joy Reid of MSNBC stated that the the intensity of that investigation and excessive media coverage was because Petito was a “young white girl”. Apparently she conspicuously forgot about the intensive media coverage of the Felicia. Barnes incident. Reid’s divisive racist comments should have resulted in her immediate suspension and possible subsequent termination. In the the Idaho incident all but one victim, a white male, were “young white girls”. It will be interesting to see if Joy Reid will again run her racist yap and make similar assessments. If it does occur, it will be even more interesting how liberal MSNBC would address the situation if they do anything at all.