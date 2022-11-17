Three Teens Injured in Aberdeen Shooting

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On November 16, 2022, at 8:19 PM, the Aberdeen Police Department received 9-1-1 calls about shots fired in the 300 block of Stevens Circle. First arriving officers found a 17-year-old male from Aberdeen who was suffering from multiple gunshots and a 17-year-old female from Elkton who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency Medical Services from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the scene to triage the victims. Both victims were airlifted by Maryland State Police Medevac to trauma centers in Baltimore, MD.

Shortly after the initial call for service, The Aberdeen Police Department learned that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road about a 17-year-old Aberdeen male who had been shot. Emergency Medical Personnel responded to that address and transported that person to a trauma center in Baltimore, MD. It would be later learned that this victim was shot at the Stevens Circle address

Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit responded to the Stevens Circle scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and their Crime Scene Processing Unit responded to the Old Philadelphia Road address to assume the investigation.

Currently, the 17-year-old female victim from Elkton is in Critical condition. The 17-year-old male victims are in Stable condition. There are no confirmed suspects; however, investigators are actively following leads. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

Anyone that has any information about this incident is asked to call 410-272-2121 and speak to Detective Soto (msoto@aberdeenmd.gov)