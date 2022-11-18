Harford County Teacher Jacob Bennett Scores Upset Victory in County Council District F

From Harford County Education Association:

Harford County Education Association Celebrates Educator Candidate and Other Election Victories

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) celebrates the success of classroom teacher Jacob Bennett in the important County Council District F race in this year’s election. HCEA organized for pro-public education candidates like Bennett who support fully funding schools, expanding career and technical education, and providing resources to struggling learners. HCEA represents thousands of HCPS employees who teach and support student learning throughout our county.

With community support and educator volunteers Bennett won over a well-funded opponent who held the office since 2014. A Havre De Grace native who is married to a Harford County paraeducator, Bennett led a grassroots campaign made up of HCEA members and community allies who filled dozens of precinct shifts at polls to distribute thousands of Apple Ballots, knocked on doors in Havre de Grace and Aberdeen, hosted meet-and-greet events, and sent hundreds letters to voters and text messages to educators to get out the vote.

“It’s so important for educators to have a voice when decisions are made about our students and schools, and we’re thrilled that Jacob will be that voice on the County Council so we can better meet goals like expanding career and technical education, fully staffing schools, and supporting every child, no matter their family’s wealth, what they look like, or their zip code. Jacob will bring direct classroom experience into these decisions on the County Council, and our kids will benefit,” said HCEA President Chrystie Crawford-Smick. “I’m proud of the work that educators did alongside parents and community members to win important races so we can make sure that all of our students have the resources and opportunities they need to pursue their dreams.”

In addition to Bennett’s victory, local educator-recommended candidates were victorious in three Board of Education races (Wade Sewell, Carol Mueller, and Carol Pitt Bruce), two other County Council races (Pat Vincenti and Dion Guthrie), in winning two House of Delegates seats (Steve Johnson and Andre Johnson), and flipping a State Senate seat (Mary-Dulany James).