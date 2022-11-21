Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder After Assaulting Deputy at Harford County Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy is recovering, and an inmate is charged with attempted murder after he assaulted the Deputy on Sunday.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Corporal Michael Vesek was supervising inmate Matthew Tingler, 38, while Tingler placed a phone call. During the call, Tingler became agitated and turned to Corporal Vesek, striking him in the face with the phone receiver multiple times, knocking Corporal Vesek to the floor. Tingler continued his unprovoked assault on Corporal Vesek using the phone, then a portable radio, as a weapon, continually striking him in the face and head. Tingler then wrapped the phone cord around the semi-conscious Corporal’s neck and then attempted to manually strangle Corporal Vesek with his hands.

Upon hearing Corporal Vesek yelling for help, deputies responded and gained control of Tingler.

Medics transported Corporal Vesek to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was released on Monday to continue his recovery at home.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the Harford County Detention Center to assume the investigation.

Tingler has been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault on a Harford County Detention Center Employee, two counts of 2nd degree assault, 2nd degree assault on a Harford County Detention Center Employee, and reckless endangerment.

Tingler has been at the Harford County Detention Center since November 15, 2022. He was being held without bond for charges including, failure to appear (FTA) – Robbery, FTA 2nd degree assault, FTA theft, burglary, motor vehicle unlawful taking, and rogue and vagabond.

Corporal Vesek is a 24-year veteran of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues. No further details are being released at this time.