Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly Announces Key Director Appointments

From Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly:
Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly has announced seven key appointments to his incoming Administration.
“I am proud to present this first round of appointments of highly qualified, dedicated, and caring public servants to lead our County departments with the highest level of integrity. I am confident that they will provide
exceptional services to all members of our community.”
The following individuals will be appointed to their positions effective noon December 5th and will serve as acting directors until their appointments are approved by the County Council.
Director of Administration – Rob McCord
Rob returns to Harford County Government after serving as the State’s Secretary of Planning since 2015. Prior to his time as Secretary, Mr. McCord served for ten years as the Harford County Attorney and six years as the Deputy County Attorney. Rob has a Master’s of Business Administration from Loyola University and holds his law degree from the University of Baltimore
Law School. He is a Harford County native and lives near Bel Air with his wife, Allison.
Director of Planning and Zoning – Shane Grimm
Shane has over 20 years of planning experience, with 17 of those years spent in the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning. Mr. Grimm holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Geography and Environmental Planning from Towson University. Shane and his family reside in
Jarrettsville.
Director of Human Resources – Tiffany Stephens
Tiffany has been with the Harford County Department of Human Resources since 2015, where she will continue in her role as Director. Mrs. Stephens holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business and Human Relations and a Master’s in Human Resources Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Tiffany and her family reside in Bel Air.
Director of Inspections, Licensing, and Permits – Richard Truitt
Richard has over 28 years of experience in the Harford County Office of Inspections, Licensing, and Permits, where he currently serves as Deputy Director. Mr. Truitt is a graduate of The John Carroll High School and resides in Fallston.
Director of Law/County Attorney – Jefferson Blomquist
Jefferson currently works in private practice with a concentration in administrative, contract, constitutional, construction, ethics, employment, environmental, land use, local government,
education, procurement, real property, and zoning law. Mr. Blomquist has prior experience with the Harford County Law Office and holds a Bachelor’s of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the University of Baltimore Law School. Jeff and his family reside near Bel Air.
Director of Housing and Community Development – Barbara Richardson
Barbara currently serves as the Community Development Administrator of the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Development, where she has been responsible for managing various federal, state, and local funding and grants since 2015. Mrs. Richardson holds a Bachelor’s of Arts from the University of Maryland, a law degree from the University of Maryland Law School, and she is a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. Barbara and
her husband reside in Pylesville.
Director of Finance – Robert Sandlass
Robert currently serves as the Director of Finance with Harford County and has been in this position since 2014. Robert is a Board of Trustee Member on the Maryland State Retirement Pension System and Past President of the Maryland Government Finance Officers. Mr. Sandlass has over 20 years of Finance experience with a number of County Governments. Robert is a
graduate of Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Economics and he received his Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Baltimore. Robert and his family reside in Havre De Grace.
Comments
todd holden says
best of luck to one and all…
Bob says
Todd, are you crazy? They are a bunch of right-winged thinking republicans. We had enough of this nonsense under 4 years of Trump. Biden quickly got things fixed and the nation back on track. You want local government to continue to be messed up too in the county?
Open Yourvzzeyrsx says
I have serious doubts that this post was written by who I will refer to as a the real Bob. I really don’t think, in many cases, that party affiliation really matters that much on the county government level. Then whoever wrote the post said “Biden quickly got things fixed and the nation back on track.” I find it hard to believe that Bob could be that naïve and/or delusional. Furthermore, he has never given me any reason to believe that he possessed a drug or alcohol problem which would alter his rational thought process to that degree.
Bob says
You’re spot-on!. The November 28, 2022 @11:25 pm post was written by “another Bob”
I sure wish the owner of this forum would not allow multiple users to use the same NAME.
Bob says
So spot on! The owner of this forum can go suck me off.
Urkidding says
Hi Bob,
I’m curious of your thoughts on this… the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell has been revealed as valid, and not Russian fake news as reported by nearly every mainstream media outlet. Among those messages on that laptop are ones conveying gratitude to Hunter for helping them get access to his then VP father, the current president.
Uncle Joe has consistently lied about this topic. The evidence is there. Heck, the proof is there. Thus, there is a strong possibility he is compromised.
Why do you think our current Congress is failing in its responsibility to the people of this country to pursue justice?
Why do you think Uncle Joe has not resigned yet?
I’m just curious. You have been a vocal supporter of this president. What are your current thoughts?
The corruption on this is unbelievable… you seem to seek justice – are you demanding it here?