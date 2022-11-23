Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly Announces Key Director Appointments

From Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly:

Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly has announced seven key appointments to his incoming Administration.

“I am proud to present this first round of appointments of highly qualified, dedicated, and caring public servants to lead our County departments with the highest level of integrity. I am confident that they will provide

exceptional services to all members of our community.”

The following individuals will be appointed to their positions effective noon December 5th and will serve as acting directors until their appointments are approved by the County Council.

Director of Administration – Rob McCord

Rob returns to Harford County Government after serving as the State’s Secretary of Planning since 2015. Prior to his time as Secretary, Mr. McCord served for ten years as the Harford County Attorney and six years as the Deputy County Attorney. Rob has a Master’s of Business Administration from Loyola University and holds his law degree from the University of Baltimore

Law School. He is a Harford County native and lives near Bel Air with his wife, Allison.

Director of Planning and Zoning – Shane Grimm

Shane has over 20 years of planning experience, with 17 of those years spent in the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning. Mr. Grimm holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Geography and Environmental Planning from Towson University. Shane and his family reside in

Jarrettsville.

Director of Human Resources – Tiffany Stephens

Tiffany has been with the Harford County Department of Human Resources since 2015, where she will continue in her role as Director. Mrs. Stephens holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business and Human Relations and a Master’s in Human Resources Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Tiffany and her family reside in Bel Air.

Director of Inspections, Licensing, and Permits – Richard Truitt

Richard has over 28 years of experience in the Harford County Office of Inspections, Licensing, and Permits, where he currently serves as Deputy Director. Mr. Truitt is a graduate of The John Carroll High School and resides in Fallston.

Director of Law/County Attorney – Jefferson Blomquist

Jefferson currently works in private practice with a concentration in administrative, contract, constitutional, construction, ethics, employment, environmental, land use, local government,

education, procurement, real property, and zoning law. Mr. Blomquist has prior experience with the Harford County Law Office and holds a Bachelor’s of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the University of Baltimore Law School. Jeff and his family reside near Bel Air.

Director of Housing and Community Development – Barbara Richardson

Barbara currently serves as the Community Development Administrator of the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Development, where she has been responsible for managing various federal, state, and local funding and grants since 2015. Mrs. Richardson holds a Bachelor’s of Arts from the University of Maryland, a law degree from the University of Maryland Law School, and she is a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. Barbara and

her husband reside in Pylesville.

Director of Finance – Robert Sandlass

Robert currently serves as the Director of Finance with Harford County and has been in this position since 2014. Robert is a Board of Trustee Member on the Maryland State Retirement Pension System and Past President of the Maryland Government Finance Officers. Mr. Sandlass has over 20 years of Finance experience with a number of County Governments. Robert is a

graduate of Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Economics and he received his Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Baltimore. Robert and his family reside in Havre De Grace.