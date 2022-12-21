Man Charged With Intentionally Setting Aberdeen Garage Fire

From the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

An Aberdeen man has been arrested after Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded he was responsible for intentionally setting a senior resident’s garage on fire in mid-October.

With the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was arrested yesterday after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, just before 4 a.m., Aberdeen Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 343 Carter Street for a reported garage fire. Firefighters arrived within minutes and discovered a one-car, detached garage on fire. The fire was so intense that it caused significant damage to the neighbor’s garage and the vehicle next door. It took approximately five minutes and twenty-five firefighters to control the blaze. The garage was a total loss with an estimated $100,000.00 in damages. The fire also destroyed the 80-year-old female owner’s 2004 Volvo inside.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with K9 Kachina and surveillance video, concluded the fire was an act of arson. Investigators have remained diligent and steadfast in their investigation, including multiple interviews, which led them to identify Hickman as the suspect. The investigation continues into the motive and the connection between Hickman and the victim.

“Arson is a heinous crime that is aggressively and thoroughly investigated. Our agency is dedicated to protecting the citizens and visitors of Maryland. Such a violent act against one of our older adults is especially appalling. I hope this arrest comforts her and the community just before the holidays,” stated Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

Hickman has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, second and fourth-degree burglary, and trespassing on private property.

Hickman is currently held at Harford County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.