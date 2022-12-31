Aberdeen Man Arrested for Rape

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On December 30th, 2022, officers began an investigation into an alleged Rape of a 50-year-old female that occurred in the unit block on N. Law Street. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of December 30th. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Tavon I. Harvey.

The police department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit were contacted and responded to join the investigation. Mr. Harvey was arrested nearby the police department on Franklin Street.

Mr. Harvey has been charged with first and second-degree Rape, first and second-degree Assault, Perverted Practices, False Imprisonment, and other related charges to the alleged crime. He is currently being held on No Bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

We want our citizens to know that this was not a random act of violence.