Town of Bel Air Surprised, Saddened to Learn of Bel Air Athletic Club Closure

From the Town of Bel Air:

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners and Town Staff expressed disappointment in hearing today the Bel Air Athletic Club (BAAC), was closing their doors on or about February 16, 2023.

Commissioners and staff noted they were unaware the business was closing and contrary to information posted on several social media outlets, the Town is unaware of any plans BAAC, or their corporate owners, may have for the property.

Additionally, despite social media reports to the contrary, there is no known nexus between potential development at the Harford Mall and BAAC’s closing. Town officials were not aware of their decision and subsequent announcement until we began receiving inquires earlier this morning.

We were as surprised as anyone when we heard the news and then saddened to learn of their decision. The Club’s beginnings date back to the late 1970’s and have been serving generations of families for many years. They have been an excellent, and popular, community partner who have served the Town and Greater Bel Air for several decades and they will be missed. For additional information from the BAAC please click on the below link:

BAAC Website Link: https://wellbridge.com/bel-air-athletic-club/

From Bel Air Athletic Club:

Valued Member,

For more than 40 years, Bel Air Athletic Club has played an important role in the lives of Harford County residents and businesses. The club has been able to celebrate Bobcat high school state titles and Noon Year’s Eve with you, decades of fantastic summers on the pool deck and in OutBAAC summer camp.

During this time, members and teammates have created a vibrant group that connects for all types of fitness as well as countless social events both around town and inside the club. The cliché “work hard, play hard” definitely describes the healthy community you’ve helped develop. That’s what makes this announcement so difficult.

Since the COVID-19 shutdowns and their continued impact on our industry, Wellbridge ownership has worked diligently with the landlord to negotiate rent that leads to a sustainable and healthy business. In conjunction, our team has routinely gone above and beyond to serve your health and wellness needs while working to push the business back to profitable levels. Unfortunately, Bel Air Athletic Club’s landlord has decided to repurpose the property. Therefore, we must close the club’s doors permanently on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Understandably, you likely have questions regarding your membership. For your convenience, we’re striving to answer most of them on our website. It is important to note that if you choose not to use the club in February, you must indicate your early cancelation by completing our online form by Tuesday, January 31. If the website does not answer your other questions or concerns, please write to belairclubclosing@wellbridge.com and provide the following:

:: First & Last name

:: Birthday and/or membership account #

:: Specific questions you have regarding your account

We will have teammates dedicated to handling member emails, but it may take up to 3 business days to respond. If you do not hear from us after that time, please try again to ensure we have received your inquiry.

We wish you the best and hope you continue your fitness journey. It has been a pleasure to be a part of your extended family and watch you inspire active lifestyles.

With gratitude,

Your Club Team