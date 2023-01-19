17-Yr-Old “Undocumented Non-Citizen,” MS-13 Gang Member, Arrested in Murder of Aberdeen Woman

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

A seventeen-year-old Hispanic male has been arrested for the July 2022 murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton.

An extensive investigation was conducted by the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division who was assisted by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hamilton’s death was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be a homicide by strangulation. Detectives learned from Hamilton’s family that she was autistic and had recently moved to Aberdeen with her twenty-two-year-old boyfriend.

Early in the investigation, a seventeen-year-old male became a person of interest and was later determined to be an undocumented non-citizen from El Salvador. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was able to verify that he was also listed in El Salvador as a member of Malva Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13).

The suspect’s DNA was compared to evidence recovered at the crime scene by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The test results led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder on January 14, 2023. The suspect was apprehended in Edgewood, Maryland during the early morning hours of January 15, 2023. He is currently being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Update – Homicide Investigation

July 28, 2022, 2:15 PM

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old, Kayla Hamilton, from the 100 block of E. Inca Street. Currently the investigation is active and ongoing.

Homicide Investigation:

Aberdeen, MD – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:13 PM, officers and paramedics from Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the unit block of E. Inca Street for a cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20 y/o female deceased, suffering from injuries consistent with a homicide. Officers secured the scene and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.