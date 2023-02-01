Harford County Executive Cassilly Proposes 6-Month Moratorium on Warehouse Developments

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly on Wednesday announced legislation that would impose a six-month moratorium on approvals or permits for warehouse developments in Harford County:
“This proposed legislation would put a six-month hold on any approvals or permits on warehousing and distribution facilities in Harford County. This pause will allow my administration necessary time to study the zoning and development regulations concerning mega-warehouses and their placement within the County”, County Executive Cassilly said.
“Today’s mega-warehouses and distribution centers did not exist when our zoning code was written, and it’s critical that we evaluate their potential impacts on our community, economy, and natural environment.”
The County Executive’s proposed legislation will be introduced to the County Council for further consideration.
Comments
bob chance says
a great start..
The Truth says
I think it’s funny how Walmart wanted to build on the Emmorton land but the county pushed back and actually stopped that from happening. 10 years later they clear all the trees to put a new project in there anyways. I wouldn’t want Walmart there but it’s still shitty
Open Your Eyes says
I remember when the Walmart was on the drawing board. If my memory serves me correctly the county held tough and demanded that Walmart pay millions of dollars in road improvements for the secondary county roads adjacent to the project. I suspect that Walmart wanted the county to pick up the tab for the required improvements. Those roads were not designed to facilitate the volume of traffic or address the inconvenience to the community that could potentially occur. It will be interesting if the same considerations will apply for the current project whatever it may be.
A in B.A. says
I suspect that the new development there is going to bring more traffic than that Walmart ever would. Abingdon will have Towson level traffic congestion by 2025. Fantastic!
Scott says
How about a 60 year moratorium on any new section 8 housing developments in harford county.
The Truth says
Preach. Worst part is the section 8 in Bel Air area now. Leave us atleast 1 nice place in the county and not have to worry to much. Bullshit.