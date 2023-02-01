Harford County Executive Cassilly Proposes 6-Month Moratorium on Warehouse Developments

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly on Wednesday announced legislation that would impose a six-month moratorium on approvals or permits for warehouse developments in Harford County:

“This proposed legislation would put a six-month hold on any approvals or permits on warehousing and distribution facilities in Harford County. This pause will allow my administration necessary time to study the zoning and development regulations concerning mega-warehouses and their placement within the County”, County Executive Cassilly said.

“Today’s mega-warehouses and distribution centers did not exist when our zoning code was written, and it’s critical that we evaluate their potential impacts on our community, economy, and natural environment.”

The County Executive’s proposed legislation will be introduced to the County Council for further consideration.