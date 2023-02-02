Couple Charged in Connection with Vacant Havre De Grace House Fire

From The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

A local couple faces multiple charges, including second-degree arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire last November.

Noah A. Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica C. Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, were charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, malicious burning first-degree, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000

On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12:25 p.m. Susquehanna Hose Company and surrounding fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire at 2006 Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace. The structure was a three-story, vacant home. It took 65 firefighters nearly an hour and a half to bring the fire under control which caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

During the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained images of two people running away from the area. Within hours, tips were called in, which led them to the couple.

Larkins was served with a warrant yesterday at the Harford County Detention Center, where he is incarcerated on unrelated charges. Boesch was served with a criminal summons early this morning.

“I’m very thankful for the community’s tips and leads, which assisted in bringing these suspects to justice'” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. “We are fortunate no one was injured because we have seen the unpredictable nature of vacant homes that can quickly lead to tragedy as we did last January in the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters.”