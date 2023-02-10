Students Assaulted by 12-Yr-Old Boy at Aberdeen Middle School Dance

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On February 9, 2023, at around 4:00 p.m. Aberdeen Officers were called to the Aberdeen Middle School to assist the School Resource Officer (SRO) with a large, disorderly crowd.

The SRO was at the school for a dance that was held that afternoon. Several female students reported they were assaulted during the dance by a 12-year-old male student who touched them inappropriately. As word spread of the alleged assaults, students became upset and contacted their parents. The dance was ended early as a result of the large crowd and all parents and students were evacuated from the building.

The Aberdeen Police Department met with all the victims who came forward to report an assault. Due to juvenile justice reform legislation that was passed in 2022, criminal charges will not be filed. The new law prohibits Maryland police from criminally charging suspects under the age of 13. Sanctions will be handled by Harford County Public Schools.