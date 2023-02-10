Students Assaulted by 12-Yr-Old Boy at Aberdeen Middle School Dance

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On February 9, 2023, at around 4:00 p.m. Aberdeen Officers were called to the Aberdeen Middle School to assist the School Resource Officer (SRO) with a large, disorderly crowd.
The SRO was at the school for a dance that was held that afternoon. Several female students reported they were assaulted during the dance by a 12-year-old male student who touched them inappropriately. As word spread of the alleged assaults, students became upset and contacted their parents. The dance was ended early as a result of the large crowd and all parents and students were evacuated from the building.
The Aberdeen Police Department met with all the victims who came forward to report an assault. Due to juvenile justice reform legislation that was passed in 2022, criminal charges will not be filed. The new law prohibits Maryland police from criminally charging suspects under the age of 13. Sanctions will be handled by Harford County Public Schools.
Original Observer says
Don’t bet that kid didn’t know he could get away with it. Thanks, Democrats!
Voice of Reason. says
Thanks Dennis Hastert, longest running speaker of the house. Thanks Gym-Shorts Jordan. Thanks Matt Goetz. You Magatards sure do project.
Steve says
Soft on crime democrats. Heaven’s forbid a 12 year old is charged. I was walking my dog at the time and these girls were pretty upset. But you guys are ok with teaching sex education to first graders and changing their sex, ugh!
ricardo says
nah fam thats tuff
Idk who am i says
What a weird boy wait till we see you we on ya head boy ??
Vulcan says
he was werid, i was one of students there, every one was crying, and i cant leave out the fact that he did it to boys also, girls were not the only victims here,
A Mad Bitch says
I’m sorry for being ignorant but if others got touched I wasn’t aware and that makes the situation even more of a reason for them to take greater measures to get those people the Justice and peace they need.
Jessica Griffith says
No criminal charges but what about the school? Is this kid really going back to the school? Are these children who were assaulted supposed to tolerate being revictimized? Are the other students supposed to walk around wondering if they’re next? This is predatory behavior, no matter what the”legislation” claims is the age limit for prosecution.
The Truth says
The answers to your questions is all yes
Formerteach says
It will probably be 10 days to the board, and he will be back at school. It depends on his school behavior like has he been suspended out before. Then they will put him out to the quarter. It depends on the administration team too. I taught at AmS for 19 yrs.
Be so fr says
I don’t understand why my school is letting this go so easily. AMS, do better.
Mc says
That’s not fair he needs that on his criminal records I did something not even that bad and I still got it on my record
Cp says
The fact that they cannot criminally charge him is absolute fu*kery .. he best be glad it wasn’t my child he touched because I’d make sure something happened to him .. but not charging him this essentially telling the kid don’t worry do it again you won’t be punished ! Way to go on not punishing a future rapist . To all the kids there I am so sorry you had to endure this & Harford County public school is a joke and will do nothing .. bet he will be in school Monday ! That is why I just pulled my child from this school system because it’s a straight fu*kin joke
Matthew Swanson says
This just seems absurd about how we can just let these kids go. There will be no reforms for the kid that did this. When he goes back to school he will continue to do the same thing until this stops, but will it really? These kind of things just make my blood boil about our criminal justice system, it they aren’t punished early it won’t be enough to stop them later
jada says
one of my friends were one of those girls that was sa..
Scott says
The best part is, the kid was allowed back in school the very next day (today). He received a 3 day ISS punishment. The police had to be called to the school due to the students protesting and disrupting.
How tone deaf can you be as a school to have an incident of this magnitude with so many victims and allow the person back in to the less than 24 hours later?
Cp says
That is absolutely INSANE but not surprising at all , I just pulled my child from Harford county school system because the entire thing is a joke . They don’t help the kids who need it , they are pushed aside , you go to them with an issue your child has and they give you a generic answer that I’m positive comes from their admins for dummies book . Nothing gets done , your child then becomes a target because the teacher now knows something was said . At first I didn’t believe my son but he took videos of these teachers & how they talk to kids in high school & yea I know most high schoolers these days are disrespectful jerks but as an adult that still doesn’t give the teachers a right to speak to or treat these kids the way they do .
TRogers says
Hey Karen,
Go teach for one day!!! I dare you!!!. Don’t judge an entire school system based on your few experiences. I taught in that system for 19 yrs. There are some hard working folks trying to educate these children everyday! It not an easy job at all. You have to deal with parents, administration, the kids. No one is happy!!! But when you the child finally get and understand what you are teaching and that lightbulb goes off, then it’s the best job in the world. Please don’t judge on the assholes you dealt with. There’s a bigger picture.
unknown says
as one of the girls, this was sickening to me, how could this dirty little boy do this and then run away when people tell and for the school to take it as a joke at first that is horrible no girl or guy deserved to be touched like that ever
Cp says
I am so sorry that you had to endure this & im even more sorry that the police & the school system have done nothing to protect you all . My son was suspended from AMS for 10days for cutting classes yet this perverted child only receives 3 days ?! I’m beyond angry & not surprised . The school just wants this swept under the rug while all these girls have to see this kid everyday & relive every bit of trauma he caused . Way to go HCPS you really dropped the ball on this one
no chance says
Class cutting is not an out of school suspendable offense. Your son had to have done significantly more to get the maximum school imposed discipline. Even if what you say is true, had you appealed a ten day suspension for class cutting it would have been instantly over turned
Tonia Rogers says
Your kid got ten day because he had already been in trouble.
In school suspension
1 day suspension
3 day suspension
10 day suspension
Quarter suspension to the board
The whole thing is a process. It gives kids the benefit. I taught at AMS for 19 yrs. The only way he could have gotten 10 days is if it were a very serious incident.
OutofMD says
Huh, I guess none of you idiots never touched a girl’s bra strap, her behind or tried to kiss a girl when you were a boy? Perhaps we should have thrown you into “juvie.” Also, those who want to blame Democrats worship a man who has a verified history of legitimate SA.
Scott says
Delete this comment. You weren’t there, you clearly have no idea what thecircumstances invovled. The police were involved and multiple students are commenting on this thread saying exactly how unsafe they felt.
You don’t get to diminish what they experienced because you’ve decided to create a make-believe story as to what you think happened. Grow up.
Bob says
I agree with him. What are we supposed to do throw every child in jail who does something inappropriate? Yes, it was an awful thing, yes, he needs to be punished along with mandatory counseling. Help the kids, dont just punish them. All you MAGA people are such freaking hypocrits. Trump said “grab them by the P****” and your blaming democrats for not throwing this kid in jail? Jesus America wake up!
Always right says
Trump has nothing to do with this!
Cocklover86 says
SHUT UR TRUMP LOVING SELF UP U DONT KNOW WHAT FUCKING HAPPENED SO DONT ACT LIKE U KNOW THEY WILL PROBABLY HAVE TRAUMA FOR A LONG TIME
Mason Storm says
Thank you for speaking the truth. We all did that as pre teen boys. Tf the world coming to
IKYFL says
It’s always dick-lickers like you. I mean this in the most disrespectful way possible, shut the fuck up.
A Mad Bitch says
Y’all can’t be talking with y’all cockroach cock-sucking asses. Saying ‘oh we all did that before as kids’ cause no the fuck we didn’t, any decent person could at least ask for consent and ‘no means no’ so back the fuck up with those nasty paws of yours.
bffr says
exactly what ya’ll formed it to come into. lol??
A mad Bitch says
Who the hell are you all talking about because being a teenager/pre-teen I never and have never even thought of doing such a disgusting thing in my life. What has the world come to when we allow this shit to go by like it’s another day. No girl deserves that done to them because a horny ass boy can’t keep his hands to himself.
IKYFL says
So you’re saying you were one of THOSE kids…got it. Yikes, wrap it up booty toucher.
idk says
boy stfu u sound dumb as a bitch if u wanna say shit like that go ahead and be friends with that little boy
Open Your Eyes says
I am not sure why this issue is being politicized in either direction. My first question is does this child have a mental disorder which needs to be addressed. If so it should direct the conversation accordingly. In reference to establishing an age of criminal responsibility by juveniles all issues must be considered before changing existing laws. I think most will agree that today’s youth are unfortunately more “street wise” and societally exposed than youths of the 60’s and 70’s. Some may not agree.
I do feel that, based on liberal philosophies, proper parenting has been compromised. Parents are losing their authority to discipline children especially as it pertains to the application of corporal punishment. I.e. a good spanking when warranted. In the past parents would instill basic Christian, societal, and moral values in to children. The family unit was the basic foundation. Many try to blame single parent households as the problem. In some cases that might impact children but there is nothing that precludes a single parent from instilling the aforementioned values to the best of their ability. Respect, honesty, and right from wrong can and should be taught by a single parent.
The school system is not without culpability but often times will exasperate already existing parental failure. Indiscriminately passing of uneducated unqualified students to the next level to protect the image of certain groups is not the answer. Basically they are promoting a thought process that certain groups are not as intelligent or capable of academic success as other groups. From an intellectual point of few this is categorically false and very societally damaging.
We must get back to basics in our schools to include discipline and respect. Stop rewarding students who are undeserving. When I was in school if your grades dropped below a “C” you were precluded from sports or other activities until your grades improved. Baltimore City Public Schools allow students with failing grades to routinely play sports. Some will argue that is some of the students only ticket to success. This again supports a subliminal message that certain groups are incapable or not intelligent enough to succeed in any endeavors other than sports.
Recently some scholars are suggesting the application of the concept of “parens patriae.” This is basically where the government assumes the responsibility of issues regarding a child’s wellbeing. In a society where the government has been attempting to use public schools to franchise and promote, in our schools, several controversial and divisive topics not supported by the majority, I personally do not support that type of intervention. Some may feel differently.
LOVETOSEEIT69 says
A protest happened at the school (I go there) he got jump by some kids kinda deserve he touched Atleast 20+ kids as the dance.. wild
Mystery kid says
I was their at the dance, it was scary. One minute everyone was good, being fine and have fun, the next minute you hear parents threating and police sirens going off with a line of MORE parents waiting to pick up their kids. The next time we have a dance, It better be good. We Also had to stay in lockdown for hours, I think it ls still happening. I’m glad I went home early.
gina says
fuck aberdeen middle school, why are u guys letting this go so easily? what a fucked up world. my sister got assaulted by this boy and i am infuriated. ams do better.
jada says
fr, they should fr expell him from that school, they dont take stuff seriously at this point..
A Mad Bitch says
Really though I’m with you girl we can’t let them do this to us.
Try writing a coherent sentence along with proper punctuation says
Ams.
It figures
Talial says
As a student of Aberdeen middle I’m very upset that he didn’t get a proper punishment. The whole school year he always made weird comments and harassed female student.
Fuck Masiah says
Ya’ll done really put students one month, 2 week suspension for fighting. Still considered as a way of touching inappropriately. Now ya’ll have the audacity to put him in 3 day suspension, like being away form the students is gonna do shit, like no. That’s exactly why ya’ll asses be teaching sex education up in that school, like it’s okay. That is some highschool shit, you learn that up in high school, they is 10 at the minimum, this dude is 12. HE know Better, we all know that lil boy know better. It’s that or his parents just ain’t teaching him shit, like for real, they must not give a fuck. To his parents, congrats, cause your child is now considered a harasser! hope ya’ll look through that phone, too. For that lil boy, I hope you understand that just because you “12 not 13 against juvie,” ain’t mean SHIT! life gon hit you hard, and you gon have to live with it, so you minus well move to another state, cause boy you fucked up in the head. All I’m saying to Middle school, is this shit ain’t sliding. Saying Ya’ll took approppriate action. Like bye, could Aberdeen Middle School get any worse?
A Mad Bitch says
I could not agree more with you this school is highly fucked up and real bad for this not paying no mind to all the people affected by Messiah.
SoulCrusher says
Who in their right mind would name their kid Messiah? That is part of the problem and just asking for a kid to become a narcissist. The demented idiocy of this whole problem is parental neglect from day 1.
bffr/ fuck masiah says
I honestly don’t see the problem with naming ur kid Messiah? they never asked for him to become a narcissist, plus we can say that just because of what he did he has actually become one, but I do agree that his parents are neglecting from day 1. Honestly, they need to teach him better..
SoulCrusher says
Completely disagree. You don’t name your kid “King”, “Messiah”, “Miracle”, etc…. because of the actual meaning of the word. It creates a narcissistic idiot with the potential of having a God complex. That’s not healthy.
several years ago a baby mama named her daughter Toshiba says
That beats the hell out of “Toyota”, “Placebo”, “Placenta”, etc.
I'd love to read your job applications says
I want my taxes back.
idk says
do you know how fucking ridiculous that it is that children had to be the ones to stand up and protest against the school children. Their own vice principal couldn’t even be on their side. It was saying it was because of what they were wearing. Those girls should not be held responsible for what happened to them. No children should ever have to protest at the school just to feel safe. I actually go to school every single day I went to that dance, and I was a part of that protest and I shouldn’t have had to be.
A Mad Bitch says
I feel for all those girls that were affected because no one should be dealing with this as kids. I’m not going to sit around and deal with people who think this is ok because they are mentally ill/sick in the head.
Angel says
I’m sickened that the girls and guys at the dance could not feel safe and have a good time. The clothes were not to blame, but the adults there that did not take complaints seriously are too blame! Counseling should be offered, and this boy should not be allowed back at the school. I’m praying for all who were sa and those who had friends that were as well. Stand your ground. This school used to not be so bad back in the day. Something needs to change!!
beinformed says
Anger should also be directed at the state for passing laws that do not allow for charges and that tie the hands of the school. The absolute longest a school official can suspend a kid is ten days. That is Maryland law. Be angry with them for making ten days the max.
A Mad Bitch says
Although true sexual assault and your still in school at all? Does that make sense? I don’t believe it does because when you do that and know exactly what you were getting yourself into but doing it anyway is that really how a student should act? If you ask me and anyone in that school HIS ASS WOULD BE IN JUVIE OR EXPELLED!
beinformed says
We agree, unfortunately Stupid laws protect the perpetrators in society and not the victims. People should be in the streets begging to give schools the tools to support the kids who want to learn in a safe place. As a father and a concerned citizen you/we deserve better
abbi says
my sister was touched by this boy my mom can’t even press charges bc he’s under 12 which is bs bc ur teaching this boy nothing at all by 3 days of iss but 2 weeks out of school for fighting. make it make sense, it’s bs bc ur telling him ‘oh it’s okay, it’s not that big of a deal’ and then watch him grow up to be a fucking rapist. this child is showing signs of not being mentally okay. aberdeen middle school is fucked up and just wants to silence everything. they need to do better. and also, to the parents bc ur child is reflecting off of ur actions. congrats to being shit parents.
George Jones says
First the legislators did what they did because of many of the responses here. Many sit by their computers or phones just waiting to sprew their ignorance. Sure a mistake was made. Probably from what he learned at home, yet you people want him expelled so there is another stupid adult like some of you.
This child needs guidance and training not persecution from some of you.
Right away it’s a Democrat fault but you need to look in your own glass cage. Starting with your County executive.
SoulCrusher says
The kid needs guidance from his parents, not training. Neither the school or the government should be providing the guidance, only that if you do something as stupid as this you get suspended. The parents should discipline the kid for getting suspended.
George Jones says
Soul Crusher Your a darn cheap idiot. This problem started at home so how in the heck will the parents correct it.
Climb back in your hole.
SoulCrusher says
Lack of discipline at home involving punishment is what the problem is. Parents have been handcuffed in that they can’t discipline their kids without the threat of governmental involvement in an area the government has NO ordained authority over. That boy needs a foot in his ass…
Mad mom says
There is a Board of Ed meeting on Monday, 2/13/23 at 6:30 pm, 102 S Hickory Ave, in Bel Air. Victims of this injustice and their parents should attend.
Let’s be adults says
Let’s be adults
Let’s be adults says
Let’s be adults and teach our children not to believe everything on social media or it is not always true just because our friend said so
Let’s be adults says
In this age of technology our children are not mature or old enough to determine if something is true. Let’s teach our children to find facts before claiming something to be true because their friend told them so. How many of your children experienced heartache die to something posted on social media that was not true.? I see a lot of information on this post that you could not possibly know is fact however these posts are being shown. To children who are believing it. Please let’s model what we preach and not spread rumors unless we have proof of the facts. Please extend the same curiosity you would expect if this were your child, friend, peer or colleague.
a student says
everyone who was there knows what happened. and why would people lie about something like this? not to mention, there is multiple victims in this situation, boys & girls but u still choose to get on here and accuse these literal kids of lying. stop speaking on something you know nothing about. get ur dick riding ass off of the couch and stop worrying about something that has nothing to do with you. go make some money u miserable bitch.??
A Mad Bitch says
You are so right, I could not agree with you more because nobody would lie about this just for attention and most of the people affected/S.A’d didn’t even know Messiah so why would someone lie about a person they don’t know going up there draws and grabbing body parts of other people.
Justin says
I went to middle school more than 25 years ago and I went to 4 different ones. We NEVER had some kid inappropriately touching multiple girls. The previous poster said something like “none of you ever touched a bra strap, e.t.c?” NO. Where are YOU from?!! That has never been par for the course, I have no idea what you are referring to. From what I understand many kids were sexually harassed, if a kid did this growing up we would have ostracized him. Now if you consider that he WILL be socially ostracized, it only raises the risk of him bringing a weapon to school. Therefore the only recourse is to expel him from the school. -public education shouldn’t be a right, it should be a privilege. Parents should attend meetings, and take heed because Trump said he will be cracking down on public schools, first by letting parents vote for their principals. Also by subsidizing schools that. Don’t teach CRT and woke nonsense.
I live nearby and I grew up in this area of schools, my Mom used to drive us to havre de grace so we didn’t have to goto AMS. That was even 20 years ago.
I don’t know what to say about this but 3 days of ISS is some kind of sick joke
Look, the kids in the school need to stick up for each other. They need to write letters to staff, they need to tell their parents to get involved. I don’t think this is primarily politically motivated, it’s more of a conservative vs liberal thing. Liberals have had their chance to reform and they’ve done nothing but create a tyranny of equality.
George Jones says
Expelling from school only makes a child acceptable to more crime and stupidity.
SoulCrusher says
Each and every one of you who have spoke of this in a political tone should be committed to the looney bin. This isn’t about whether you are an R or a D. This is about parents not being able to physically discipline their kids without the threat of going to jail after being reported by either their kids or their teachers. The government has over stepped into areas it has no business being involved and if this kid’s parents, especially the father, could beat some sense into that kid it may have never have happened. Sure, a suspension is in order, but the boy needs his ass busted and that is just the way it is. It sickens me that certain individuals believe police should be handling a matter like this and it also sickens me that some of the students are taught to be so sensitive that they actually feared for their safety because a 12 year old pervert was copping a feel. Congratulations, our government has succeeded in ruining yet another generation of young people and is creating a society of idiots….
George Jones says
Soul Crusher your an idiot. One side of your mouth you say it isn’t political. The other side says it’s the government fault.
Get some education.
Bobs cousin says
So pathetic that people are blaming the principal or the school. Does the school have a big banner that reads welcome to ABMS! Come on in and act like a pervert or lunatic! No, that would be parents and a community in general that parents kids like their buddy and allows this crap to happen at home in front of them so their is no fear or respect for doing it in front of others. You can’t take a lifetime of bad parenting and lack of involvement and expect the schools to fix it. Grow up and take control of our communities from the ground up.
Fred says
How come I can’t comment?
George Jones says
For all that want suspension or expelling this is what studies report. It’s a bad ideal.
https://www.theedadvocate.org/why-suspending-or-expelling-students-often-does-more-harm-than-good/#:~:text=Also%2C%20when%20kids%20are%20suspended,behaviors%20as%20they%20grow%20older.
Concerned says
Guessing we should ban prisons too? At what point do the parents of good kids get the right for their kid to be educated without the constant disruptions and misbehavior of those who CHOOSE to act like this????
Anonymous Escapee says
Hey there Mr Jones, go read the book ” Why Meadow Died “, then come on back and let us know just how well your perspective on the issue has worked out in reality down in Florida.
Amber L Harsh says
The teaches and Principal blamed the young girls for wearing dresses and skirts to their school dance! This is absolutely disgusting, this nasty female principal is victim blaming and standing smug and smiling in all the videos of the kids standing up for themselves! FIRE MS. JONES! She is no child advocate
bffr/ fuck messiah says
first of all, update, saw that he said his dad nor him mom cared.. This is straight up neglect. You could obviously tell form the start. his parents ain’t gon guide him. Let’s be for real, soo. WE still gon fight for our rights, him and his momma and daddy need to be knocked upside the head to soe sense.
Urkidding says
Interesting conversation. Of course I’m also wondering where the Dagger moderators are right now. My comments are getting moderated because I have consistently called someone out for selective outrage and otherwise bizarre thought patterns, but have not committed any crime nor threatened anyone.
However, I read through these threads and what do I see?
I see a minor named, albeit not full but let us be real; how many kids at AMS bear that name? That, by the way (and I may be mistaken), is a violation of law. A 12 y/o is still a minor.
And I also see numerous veiled threats to violence, specifically to ‘[knock] them upside the head’ in an obvious reference to physical harm.
Yet, those comments have sat here for days. So very interesting.
The Bob says
Urkidding, I don’t believe the Dagger has a fair and consistent moderation policy. Some of my comments for reasons I can’t figure out, are marked ‘awaiting moderation’ and are never posted on the forum.
Their current moderation policy and procedures are arbitrary and capricious. They need to work on this.
