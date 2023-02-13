Edgewood Man Convicted of Rape, Armed Robbery, Use of Handgun in Assault on Driver

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County:

On February 13, 2023, Devon Allen Odell Scott, 40, of Edgewood, Maryland, was convicted of First Degree Rape, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Wearing, Carrying or Transporting a Handgun in a Vehicle, False Imprisonment, Indecent Exposure, and Theft: $100 to $1500 following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged Scott with sexually assaulting the 28-year-old victim after she provided him with a ride from Baltimore to the Edgewood area on August 5, 2019.

The victim testified before the Honorable Diane Adkins-Tobin that Scott flagged her down for ride in Baltimore, as she stated that she sometimes works as an unlicensed taxi service in her personal vehicle to earn extra money. Throughout the duration of the trip, Scott refused to commit to a specific house number or road, but asked to be taken to the Edgewood area. Upon arrival to Edgewood, Scott instructed the victim to pull over to a secluded road and displayed a gray semiautomatic handgun telling the victim that he was not going to kill her, but that she was going to perform oral sex on him. He took money from her, as well as her driver’s license, cell phone, and keys. Scott then forced her to perform oral sex on him, placing the gun next to the passenger side door within his reach. Scott also told the victim to “do it right” and hit her in the head and face with his hands. Scott forced the victim to view pornographic videos on the victim’s cell phone during the incident to show her how he wanted the act to be completed and forced her head down.

After sexually assaulting the victim, Scott permitted the victim to spit out his pre-ejaculate fluids, which was later collected for DNA evidence. Scott told the victim to wait ten minutes before leaving, and he would throw her belongings at a nearby stop sign. Following a thorough investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Scott was identified by the victim in a photo lineup, as well as by a positive latent fingerprint match from inside of the victim’s vehicle, and DNA evidence recovered from outside of the victim’s vehicle.

Scott is further prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior disqualifying convictions in Baltimore City for Armed Robbery and Robbery. Judge Adkins-Tobin ordered that Scott be continued to be held without bail and will continue to be housed at the Division of Corrections in Jessup following his convictions. Scott faces up to life in prison for First Degree Rape, 25 years for Armed Robbery due to the filing of enhanced penalties, 25 years for First Degree Assault, 20 years for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence with the first five years being mandatory without the possibility of parole, 5 years for Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Prohibited Person, 3 years for Wearing, Carrying, or Transporting a Handgun in a Vehicle, and 3 years for Indecent Exposure. The remaining counts will merge into the other counts for purposes of sentencing. Sentencing in this matter will be scheduled for a later date.

Following the verdict, State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey stated, “My office is repeatedly proving to our citizens that we will fulfill our promise to hold violent offenders accountable. We will continue to work vigorously to incarcerate violent predators for as long as possible and remove them from our community. There are not adequate words to express the bravery the victim in this case demonstrated by reporting this horrific crime and testifying at trial in this case.”

Ms. Healey thanks Assistant State’s Attorney Angela Diehl for her hard work and advocacy in the prosecution of this case to obtain justice for the victim. The State’s Attorney’s Office would also like to thank Detective Moro, Detective Wilsynski, Sergeant Dietz, and Deputy First Class Jackson of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation resulting in this sexually violent offender being brought to justice.