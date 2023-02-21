Traffic and Safety Town Hall Meeting to Address Existing Issues in Perryman Community

From The 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula Coalition:

The 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula Coalition is inviting all District F residents to attend the Traffic and Safety Town Hall Meeting – PART II on February 28th at 6:30pm at the Harford County Sheriff’s Southern Precinct, 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. The meeting aims to address the existing traffic and safety issues in the Perryman community, along Rte. 40 and in the City of Aberdeen. 3P will share the results of the recent survey conducted by 3P on roadway safety and traffic congestion.

“Traffic and safety concerns impact everyone in our community, and it is critical that we come together to find solutions. We encourage all residents to attend this town hall meeting and share their opinions. Every voice matters, and we are committed to working together to ensure safer and more efficient roads for everyone,” said Paul Fallace, President of 3P.

The meeting will feature representatives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, who will discuss the measures being taken to enhance road safety, and how the community can contribute towards these efforts. The meeting will also include presentations from Harford County Department of Public Works and the State Highway Administration, who will discuss proposed improvements to the Perryman Peninsula.

“As an engineer, I have seen firsthand the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades in and around Perryman. By bringing together community leaders, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, and government officials, we can identify the key issues and work collaboratively to develop solutions that benefit everyone in the community,” said Stacy Stone, 3P Engineer.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the discussions. Following the presentations, there will be an opportunity for the community to raise concerns and questions about the proposed illegal Mega Freight Distribution center on the Mitchell Property. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

“The driving conditions in Perryman are scary for everyone, particularly due to the increasing number of trucks on our roads. As a Steering Committee Member for 3P, I strongly urge all residents to attend this town hall meeting and participate in the discussions. We need to find a way to address these issues and ensure that our community becomes safe for everyone,” said Ron Stuchinski, 3P Steering Committee Member.

This town hall meeting is an especially important event for the Perryman, Spesutia Road, and Michaelsville communities. By coming together, residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and collaborate with government officials to create positive change. Please mark your calendars and join us for this critical discussion.