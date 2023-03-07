Woman Trespasses on School Grounds; Assaults Aberdeen Middle School Student

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested Kelly Sadik, 41, for 2nd-degree assault after she trespassed onto school grounds and assaulted a student at Aberdeen Middle School.

On March 7, 2023, at approximately 8:15 am, Sadik entered Aberdeen Middle School after checking in with the office via the outside intercom. Instead of going directly to the office to formally sign in, Sadik unlawfully traveled to the 7th-grade student area of the school.

Once in the 7th-grade area, Sadik confronted a student over alleged harassment of her daughter. The verbal confrontation escalated into Sadik grabbing the arm of the juvenile when they attempted to walk away. The child suffered a minor injury because of the incident.

Officers responded to the school and arrested Sadik for 2nd-degree assault and trespassing. Sadik was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.