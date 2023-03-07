Woman Trespasses on School Grounds; Assaults Aberdeen Middle School Student

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested Kelly Sadik, 41, for 2nd-degree assault after she trespassed onto school grounds and assaulted a student at Aberdeen Middle School.
On March 7, 2023, at approximately 8:15 am, Sadik entered Aberdeen Middle School after checking in with the office via the outside intercom. Instead of going directly to the office to formally sign in, Sadik unlawfully traveled to the 7th-grade student area of the school.
Once in the 7th-grade area, Sadik confronted a student over alleged harassment of her daughter. The verbal confrontation escalated into Sadik grabbing the arm of the juvenile when they attempted to walk away. The child suffered a minor injury because of the incident.
Officers responded to the school and arrested Sadik for 2nd-degree assault and trespassing. Sadik was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.
Valerie says
Look, I get it. I’d be upset if my child was being bullied, but there are proper avenues to follow to get the problem resolved. You just can’t just barge into a school and grab the bully (even though you really want to).
L.B. says
Proper avenues today result in nothing being done.
Linda M Peterson says
Yes, as a former school counselor, I know that every school in Maryland has bullying forms. Any parent or student can request one and complete it. Then, it is reviewed by administrators and superintendants, and appropriate action is taken.
The Bob says
This mother just made a bad situation even worse.
Chris says
Although this was not the correct way to handle a situation. The arrest is taking too far.
Skid says
At the end of the day your going to school for bullieing but teaching ur kid it’s okay to bully another kid, pick on someone ur own size and set a better example!
Cp says
As a mom who had a child that attended that school I get it , that school along with Aberdeen high school does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING when it comes to reports of bullying . I can absolutely understand the mom’s frustration but attacking or grabbing a child makes the situation a million times worse for not only her but now her child . The schools need to do a better job when it comes to these issues. Then the situation won’t escalate to this
Jeanette says
My niece was verbally bullied. THREATENED ON HER PHONE BY UN KNOWN # and cyber bullied At this school.Appropriate steps were taken to the school and police department and school board. However , the school is blind to the problem. Where is the school resource police? Things have gotten so bad. She no longer attends that school! She is on virtual. WHICH IS A SHAME. SHE IS BEING PUNISHED
AND DOESNT DESERVE TO BE ISOLATED TO INSURE HER SAFETY. This school district is in serious denial. Our children are not being protected! The bullies have all the rights. i ask how do they have such control?The cameras and the phone cameras show the lack of supervision. Children disrespecting other children and their teachers. We pay our taxes into this school. I think the problem lies in the schools refusal to set a no tolerance rules for such incidences. l. Believe can cause traumatic depression and isolation to these victimized teens. our teen suicide rate is climbing in this country do to just this!!! Open your eyes Harford county public Schools. Before this problem escalates! Before, we lose more children to trauma!
Support All the children. HELP THE PARENTS HELP THEIR CHILDREN. NO MATTER WHAT RACE OR RELIGION. BULLYING HAS NO COLOR PREFERENCE. IT JUST IS. THE parents need to be accountable for his or her child’s behavior good or bad! ABERDEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL needs to be investigated. We as parents need to rally around our children. We need to demand that our children be treated equally and with respect from their peers. Give and get. If not we will unfortunately, see more tragedies in school. HAS SCHOOL SHOOTINGS THROUGH OUT THE USA, NOT TAUGHT US THIS IS A SERIOUS PROBLEM THAT NEEDS TO BE ANALYZED AND MEASURES NEED TO BE TAKEN TO ENSURE OUR .CHILDREN CAN THRIVE IN A SAFE STRUCTURED ENVIRONMENT! THOSE WHO DONT REMEMBER THE PAST ARE CONDEMNED TO REPEAT IT. OUR CHILDREN ARE OUR FUTURE…LETS MAKE SURE THEY ALL HAVE ONE!
Teacher says
You blame the schools for having their hands tied when the problem is the examples we set for our/your children outside of school. Because of parents and politics being so deep in the school, schools are limited on what can be done in some situations. For instance. Student A says Student B is bullying me. Student B is questioned. Student B denies everything. What can the school do? Arrest student B? Punish Student B? Then Student and parents say student B is being harassed. Wants to sue the school. Ugh!! This is a daily occurrence. Kids are bullying on social media and mobiles. Schools reach is limited. It happens outside of school on your social media that parents ALLOW children to be on. (And I’ll had half the time you/parents aren’t checking to see what their child is doing on social media) Schools hands are limited on what can be done so it’s up to parents to raise and model good citizenship. Student bring into the schools what they learn at home.
SoulCrusher says
Parents are having problems raising their kids because idiots in the schools and the legislature have removed most parental rights involving physical punishment, which they had no authority to do unless clear child abuse was taking place. For years, moronic teachers have reported parents for busting that ass and have created an entire generation of Democratic heathens whom think only Black Lives Matter and defunding the police is a good thing. I’m not saying the parent was right to enter the school and confront the other kid. I’m not saying bullying is right, but in my day we all got bullied in some way or another by older students. What I am saying is governmental take over of raising children involving punishment is a problem and maybe the school should stay out of alot of discipline that occurs in the home unless it is excessive. Remember, it is the teachers and the schools whom are creating a society of idiots on behalf of the Democrat party and our adversaries are loving it. A couple more generations of kids not realizing they are male or female isn’t going to help either….
Jeanette says
WELL SAID. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
Jeanette says
Wake up! Your comment is ridiculous. You can tell your a Democrat teacher.
Reallity says
I get wanting to confront the bully. I really do. However, she made this whole situation way worse. Not only for herself but her child as well. Me personally? I’d confront the bully’s parent. In front of the child. Handle it adult to adult.
jules says
this is weird i know the story, i know the person that was assaulted. the girl was not even bulling her.. they got in a couple arguments & it was going on for a couple days, this is not okay to be happening only if they were arguing for a couple days if it was going on for a while i would understand.
L. B. says
In my experience the kid probably deserved it. You can talk about appropriate expectations but it’s a different world today. The old standards don’t apply and it’s not going to get better.
Mike Hunt says
This school has sure been in the news a lot?
Inquiring minds says
Back in the 80’s my wife had a very good friend who was a teacher at Aberdeen Middle school. This person stated that the in house joke among teachers was and I quote “ Aberdeen Middle is the purgatory for new teachers”. I did not understand the meaning of that but thought I would share it. Maybe someone from that era would care to expound on it.
Bobbi Spence says
Why is nobody concerned that the school buzzed this woman in and then failed to price she didn’t immediately come into the office?? She could have had a damn weapon.
Steve Kiszenia says
Kelly needs help. Parents dont act this way
Concerned Parent says
I went through the same or worse bullying issue at a different school and district in the the State of Maryland. It took us 6 months and a $3000 attorney bill, before a so called peace order was signed and approved by a Judge for the bully to go away once and for all. For those 6 months it took everything inside of me not to show up and handle it myself. The school or district is not to blame however the laws and consequences play a huge part in the allowable behaviors from the students. Kelly was wrong the true recourse was hiring an attorney to get her situation corrected. My child had a physical altercation with the “known bully” (acknowledged by the school the other child is a problem) we did not press charges because we were advised by the school that it was not necessary (my mistake) because I thought it was done once and for all . From that date forward It carried for 6 months . Cyber bullying online and threats inside the school of the other child waiting outside the class rooms to pick another fight . We emailed over 20 times the school district and the school principal evidence of the bullying screen shots, videos, text conversations and the only response we got was “we are looking into it and addressing it internally”. My child would come home sometimes crying in rage that they wanted to no longer go to school, at other times my child was depressed because of this. We scheduled mediation with the other parent at a state approved facility (they were a no show) . For those parents that want to follow proper channels be prepared to hire an attorney and press charges day one. There is ZERO anti bullying consequences in Maryland.
Open Your Eyes says
As a career police officer I was directed on many, too many, occasions to investigate, and when possible, intervene in bullying matters. Many of those cases originated or occurred in the school system. On limited occasions I was successful in resolving the problems. Some unfortunately had tragic, but possibly avoidable outcomes. It was my perception that in the earlier years of my career the school system was far more helpful in my endeavors and resolution was more regularly obtained. Unfortunately through the years that changed. For many reasons the school system was no longer providing the internal leverage needed to facilitate addressing the problems. I feel that this was due to pressure placed on them by Governmental and societal factors. Political correctness and Liberal ideology overrode their authority..
The prior post by ‘Concerned Parent ’ truly saddens me. He/she had a child experiencing what appeared to be a continuing, long term, documented incident of bullying in the school system. It appears that they attempted to utilize many avenues for relief including contacting the school system and subsequently the legal system and did not obtain their desired results.
I am by no means a legal scholar or an attorney but I have to wonder if there could be a civil recourse. If I allow my juvenile child to operate my vehicle and they get in to an accident where they were at fault I, being responsible for them, are civilly liable. Maybe the same could or should apply to the parents of children who bully. I am talking as a resolution of documented and confirmed cases not for the minor squabbles between children which frequently occur. Bullying is a serious problem which often results in life long term psychological and other issues. On all too many occasions I have seen it result in suicide attempts and sadly suicide deaths. Many of those incidents possibly could have been avoided with proper intervention. Inaction regarding bullying, for any reason, to include societal and governmental pressures creates a potentially very dangerous situation.
Parent says
AMS sucks says
I know from personal experience that this does does ABSOLUTELY nothing at all when it comes to bullying, fill out the forms they say, well my son had a folder almost 2 inches thick with F’ing forms and nothing was done till he was pushed down the stairs and stepped on and my daughter was assaulted twice then I went in threatened to call the news,the cops the whole nine yards, I then called the board of education that very second and demanded a boundary exception, I had one in less than 12 hrs. THIS IS SUCKS !!!!!!
growup says
If it is he said she said and there’s no proof what do you want them to do? Even if there is bullying and the other kids have IEP’s the law limits what can be done. This falls back on parents and communities to do better, raise your kids better, and hold each other accountable. Stop looking to blame the schools when it’s your neighbors who refuse to take action on their children
Open Your Eyes says
I agree that poor parenting and the proper teaching at home of good values is the foundational problem. I like many others on this thread belief that good parenting is and should be a priority and would eliminate many behavioral issues. I was blessed with growing up with two good and loving parents who were interested in my welfare and proper development. One call from the school regarding my improper behavior would have resulted in game over, problem abated. They did not try to be a friend like so many parents. They backed me when I was right and held me accountable when I was wrong. Unfortunately I feel that many parents attempt to live vicariously through their children to address their past shortcomings and failures.
You then have these children, who lack the aforementioned proper parenting, attending school. Liberal ideologies being pushed by the government and Progressive teachers under the color of “political correctness” exacerbate the situation. Basically the hands of good educators have been tied. Many factors now come in to play to include unfortunately demographics. If an offender is of a certain group the situation is often times handled differently or even ignored. Schools, and for that matter society in general must get back to a doctrine of right is right and wrong is wrong and demand accountability for all if we want to resolve issues of concern. Until that occurs, parents should not expect or rely on the school system to assist them with any behavioral issues to include bullying. Basically liberal ideologies have stripped our schools of most of their authority and no longer should be considered an extension of proper parenting.
The loss of the authority of the school system to address behavioral issues is just a symptom of the insanity which our country has evolved. We have a country where Liberals have put sexual identity over national defense, transgender participation in school sports takes a priority over academics, the rights of criminals supersedes the rights of lawful Americans and the list goes on. We need to get back on track and get our heads out of our ass before it is too late.
Zach says
