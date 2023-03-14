Fallston Man Convicted of Second-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment, Second-Degree Assault

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County:

Garry Lamonte Pendleton, 52, of Fallston, Maryland was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and two counts of second-degree assault, following a three-day jury trial on March 13, 2023, in the Circuit Court for Harford County. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office that Pendleton sexually assaulted an adult female victim in Fallston on July 8, 2022.

The victim testified at trial before the Honorable Kevin J. Mahoney that she sought a protective order against Pendleton on July 11, 2022, after Pendleton sexually assaulted her on July 8, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint and determined that Pendleton initially threatened her with a firearm while inside of a vehicle parked at the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barracks. The victim was able to deescalate the situation but felt like she had no choice but to go back to her residence with him. While at the residence, the victim testified that Pendleton forced vaginal and anal sex on her. Several firearms, including a handgun registered to Pendleton, were located during a search of the residence by the Sheriff’s Office on July 13, 2022.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Muneses requested Judge Mahoney continue to hold Pendleton at the Harford County Detention Center without bail following the conviction. Pendleton faces up to twenty years’ incarceration for each count of second-degree rape, ten years for each count of second-degree assault, five years for reckless endangerment, and anything that is not cruel and unusual punishment for false imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled for July 18, 2023.

State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey said after the jury’s verdict: “In just over two short months since I took office, this is the third sexual assault case that our office has taken to trial and received convictions. Yet another victim trusted our team of dedicated prosecutors and support staff to seek justice on their behalf. We will continue to work hard to serve victims and the citizens of Harford County by removing these violent predators from the community.”

Ms. Healey thanks Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Muneses for his hard work and advocacy in this matter and the Special Victims Unit of the State’s Attorney’s Office for their supportive role in preparing the case for trial. In addition, she thanks DFC Kacher and Det. DeFazio for their investigation leading to the arrest and conviction of a dangerous sexual offender.