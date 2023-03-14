Perry Hall Man Charged in Edgewood Homicide; Additional Suspects Sought

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, March 13, 2023, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, charged Joseph Albert Ashley, age 30, of Perry Hall, with first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the death of Angello Osborne.

On April 12, 2022, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Reider Court, Edgewood, Maryland, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, responding deputies located a male, later identified as Angello Osborne suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; although both responding deputies and EMS provided emergency medical aid, Mr. Osborne did not survive his injuries.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Through the course of this investigation, it was determined that multiple suspects were involved in the death of Mr. Osborne. Mr. Joseph Ashley was identified as one of these suspects and has been charged for his role in the death of Mr. Osborne.

Ashley has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime. Additionally, Ashley is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. At this time, Ashley is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation into the death of Mr. Osborne is continuing, and the identity of additional suspects is being sought. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information relating to the identity of these additional suspects contact Detective Kevin Smith at (443) 409-3576.