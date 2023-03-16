Suspects Charged in Rash of Aberdeen Vehicle Thefts & Witness Intimidation

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Investigators with the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have filed charges in relation to a rash of recent vehicle thefts, and attempted vehicle thefts. The incidents are believed to be related to the “Kia Boyz Tik Tok Challenge” that began in 2022 and led to a national surge in vehicle thefts. Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are targeted during these crimes.

Aberdeen investigators worked with the Baltimore County Police Department to identify the primary suspect as nineteen-year-old Paul Wayne Lamoon, Jr of the 7900 block of East Baltimore Street in Baltimore. Lamoon, Jr. was charged with four vehicle thefts and five attempted vehicle thefts that occurred in Aberdeen between December 6, 2022, and January 18, 2023.

A sixteen-year-old female from Baltimore was charged in connection to three of those vehicle thefts, and five of the attempted thefts. A 14-year-old male from Baltimore was also charged in connection to one vehicle theft and one attempted vehicle theft. Lamoon Jr. and the two juvenile accomplices targeted various models of Hyundai’s and Kia’s during their crime spree. Lamoon, Jr. is currently being held without bond in Baltimore County.

The four stolen vehicles were all recovered. Two were found in North East Baltimore in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood and had been destroyed by fire.

Twenty-year-old Micah Xavion Cartier Christy of Judy Way in Edgewood was later charged with witness intimidation after one of the vehicle theft victims received threatening text messages. Christy was arrested on March 9, 2023, and was released on his own recognizance later that day.