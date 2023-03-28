Police Investigate Sexually Explicit Video Sent to Aberdeen Middle School Student by Teacher

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Police responded to Aberdeen Middle School after receiving a complaint of a sexually explicit video being shared by a teacher to a student.
On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 8:36 am, police received a report from school officials concerning a sexually explicit video received by a student on their cellphone featuring a teacher. Aberdeen Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, responded to seize evidence for further investigation and to ensure the reporting juvenile’s safety.
Detectives will investigate the circumstances surrounding the distribution of the video and are working to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.
