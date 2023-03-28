The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Schools / Police Investigate Sexually Explicit Video Sent to Aberdeen Middle School Student by Teacher

Police Investigate Sexually Explicit Video Sent to Aberdeen Middle School Student by Teacher

By 3 Comments

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Police responded to Aberdeen Middle School after receiving a complaint of a sexually explicit video being shared by a teacher to a student.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 8:36 am, police received a report from school officials concerning a sexually explicit video received by a student on their cellphone featuring a teacher. Aberdeen Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, responded to seize evidence for further investigation and to ensure the reporting juvenile’s safety.

Detectives will investigate the circumstances surrounding the distribution of the video and are working to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: