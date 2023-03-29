Democratic Committee Nominates 3 for Harford County Council District F Seat

From the Harford Democratic Central Committee:

Stacy Stone, an engineer from Forest Greens, Dr. Kevin McKinney, a retired Army Information Technology planner, of Havre de Grace, and Winifred Roche, former executive director of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, also of Havre de Grace, received nods from the Harford Democratic Central Committee tonight for the vacant District F seat on the Harford County Council.

They and two others appeared tonight for interviews before seven members in person and two participating electronically. The session, which was open to the public, took place in the meeting room of the Havre de Grace Police Department on Pennington Avenue. The committee intends to forward the nominations to the County Council, who have until April 15th to choose among them should MD’s Supreme Court not restore Councilman Jacob Bennett to the post.

Stacy Stone outlined her thirty (30) years of experience as a civil engineer. She has worked for the Kent County government and then a succession of three major engineering companies in MD. In 2001 she won the Maryland Quality Initiative Award for the Best Large Project for her engineering work for a section of Route I-95 from Baltimore to White Marsh. She is active in her concerns for the Perryman Peninsula where she lives.

Dr. McKinney is Vice President of the Harford Branch of the NAACP. Until 2022 he was principal advisor to the Director of the Software Engineering Center (SEC) at Aberdeen Proving Ground on acquisition strategy matters associated with transitions, contracts and support of the C4ISR system of Army Depot Maintenance.

Winifred “Wini” Roche almost won the District F seat in 2018, and she was the Democratic nominee for Council President in 2022. A highlight of her deep advocacy experience is her service as Executive Director of the Maryland Tourism Coalition. The Maryland Tourism Council gave her their top awards in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Democratic Central Committee chair Henry Gibbons noted, “As a committee we believe that each of these candidates would honor the intent of the voters who elected Jacob Bennett in the Fall of 2022. Each of these candidates would represent the voters of District F and Harford County with the passion, diligence and thoroughness that they deserve.”