Hate Crime Investigated at Aberdeen High School

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

This morning around 7:00 AM, the Aberdeen High School Resource Officer was notified about a piece of rope that was tied in the representation of a noose attached to a teacher’s whiteboard. The teacher who discovered the rope had returned from two days of being away from the classroom.

Additionally, there were three messages written on the whiteboard. The messages appeared to be from potentially three authors. The Aberdeen Police Department in cooperation with the Office of Safety and Security from Harford County Public Schools is investigating this incident.

The Aberdeen Police Department and Harford County Public Schools are committed to identifying any person involved.

