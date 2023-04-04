Aberdeen Man Convicted in Stabbing Death of 17-Year-Old in Bel Air

From the Office of the State’s Attorney of Harford County:

Frank George Hudson, III, 21, of Aberdeen, Maryland was convicted on April 3, 2023 of Voluntary Manslaughter and Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon, following a five-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for Harford County. The case originated following an investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Christopher Kerfoot near his home in the 1200 block of Agora Drive in Bel Air, Maryland, on July 8, 2021.

Evidence presented at trial before the Honorable Diane Adkins-Tobin established that the victim’s brother was awakened shortly before 5:00 a.m. at their residence in the 1200 block of Athens Court. Christopher Kerfoot had suffered stab wounds to his upper torso, and he was able to tell his brother prior to dying that “Frank did it.” The investigation identified Hudson as the suspect, known to both the victim and his brother. Hudson was arrested at his residence in the 1400 block of Pannell Drive that evening, where a knife was located in a nearby dumpster.

Following his arrest, Hudson was interviewed by Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigators and stated that he believed he was meeting a juvenile female with whom he was communicating via SnapChat. Hudson testified in his own defense that the victim approached him, instead of the female, and a physical altercation took place inside and outside of his vehicle. The victim was stabbed three times and bitten on the upper left arm. The victim left the area on foot, arriving at his residence nearby where he succumbed to his injuries.

Forensic evidence determined that the victim’s DNA was found on Hudson’s driver’s side door, and Hudson’s DNA was found on the knife recovered near his residence. A digital forensic analysis of the victim’s phone revealed that it had been recently used to message Hudson using the female’s name to arrange the meeting at that location.

After the verdict, Assistant State’s Attorney Jeremy Brooks requested Judge Adkins-Tobin to continue to hold Hudson at the Harford County Detention Center without bail. Hudson faces up to ten years of incarceration for Voluntary Manslaughter and an additional three years for the conviction regarding the weapon. Judge Adkins-Tobin ordered that a Pre-Sentence Investigation and a psychological evaluation be conducted on Hudson for consideration during sentencing and stated that sentencing will be scheduled in approximately six weeks.

State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey said after the jury’s verdict: “Nothing can bring Christopher Kerfoot back, but today’s verdict is justice for Christopher and for his family that was present for the entire trial. This was a difficult case to try without eyewitnesses, but my office will always vigorously pursue truth and justice with the use of the physical evidence. I commend our prosecutors and staff in this case for preparing this case for trial so quickly after having it reassigned to them following the beginning of my term in office in January. It demonstrates their skill, work ethic, and tenacity.”

Ms. Healey thanks Assistant State’s Attorney Jeremy B. Brooks and Deputy State’s Attorney David W. Ryden for their advocacy and their care and attention to the victim’s family in this case. In addition, she thanks Deputy First Class Tatum, Detective Smith, and Detective Pilachowski, for their roles in attempting life-saving measures for the victim, swiftly identifying a suspect, and conducting a thorough investigation leading to Hudson’s arrest and conviction.