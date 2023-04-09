Man Faces Multiple Charges Including Attempted Murder After Aberdeen Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Patrick Joseph Brinsfield, 27, after determining he was responsible for setting a fire inside a home he shared with his father.

On March 31, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m. Aberdeen Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to 13 North Post Road. Aberdeen Police Department first arrived and contacted Brinsfield, who made several statements, including he had set the house on fire.

Aberdeen police officers also learned that a witness on his way home first saw the fire, knocked, and kicked on the door until Brinsfield and his father came out. Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to contain the bulk of the fire within minutes. Brinsfield’s father, who was in the basement, was unaware a fire was on the second floor.

Aberdeen Police Department transported Brinsfield to Harford Memorial Hospital for a precautionary evaluation. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to conduct an investigation.

Investigators, with the assistance of K9 Kachina, concluded the fire was intentionally set. After consulting with Harford County States Attorney’s Office, charges were filed against Brinsfield.

Brinsfield was charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree arson, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

In collaboration with Havre De Grace Police Department, Brinsfield was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and transported to Harford County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.