Michael Brogley, CMW High School Social Studies Teacher, Named 2023 Harford County Teacher of the Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

Michael Brogley, social studies teacher at C. Milton Wright High School with 15 years of esteemed teaching experience, was named the 2023 Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Teacher of the Year during a surprise announcement at the Celebration of Excellence in Education event.

The event was held at Harford Technical High School’s Amoss Center with nearly 500 invited guests from all over the county, including school system leaders, administrators, and staff; former and current educators; students; family members and friends; elected officials; and community sponsors.

The evening truly celebrated the teaching profession. The event began by honoring three former HCPS educators with induction into the HCPS Educator Hall of Fame: Linda Chamberlin (40.5 years of service to HCPS), Belinda Cole (39 years of service to HCPS), and Joy Richardson (51 years of service to HCPS). Then, all 54 HCPS teachers who were nominated for this year’s Teacher of the Year award were recognized, with special tribute to the five who were named finalists. At the culmination of the event, Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Schools, announced the 2023 Teacher of the Year to all the guests in attendance.

“This event provides an opportunity for Harford County to truly celebrate the heart of our school system, our educators,” said Dr. Bulson. “Mr. Brogley demonstrates the effect that making genuine connections with and supporting students has on their educational success. I’m honored to announce Mr. Brogley as Harford County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, and I hope you will get to know him better throughout the upcoming year by following his blog on the school system’s website.”

Mr. Brogley holds a master’s degree in Instruction, Curriculum, and Assessment from Walden University and received his Secondary Education certification from Towson University. Mr. Brogley was a 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year Finalist who has dedicated his career to community building inside and outside of the classroom as adviser to his school’s National Honor Society, creator and founder of C. Milton Wright High School’s Stand Up for Autism fundraiser, coordinator of the HCPS Student Page Program, and member of C. Milton Wright High School’s School Performance and Achievement Team.

Mr. Brogley was nominated by his school principal, Ms. Erica Harris. He received enthusiastic support for the nomination from Khalid Mitchell, of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as C. Milton Wright High School’s School Resource Officer, and Kristin Martin, a former student of Mr. Brogley, both of whom wrote letters of recommendation on his behalf.

“I have interacted with many teachers in various capacities, but none stood out to me, or was more impactful to students, than Mr. Brogley,” said Deputy Mitchell. “I witnessed his personal touch with students and how they would talk about his class and how excited they were to attend daily. Whenever I talk with a student about Mr. Brogley, every one of their faces lights up while discussing his impact on them.”

Miss Martin attested to the lasting impression Mr. Brogley had on her.

“He is the teacher that left the greatest impact on me!” said Miss Martin. “He is a teacher who wants you to succeed and truly cares about you as an individual. He cherishes the relationships he makes with students. He puts his all into everything that he does. For him, that looks like truly loving the kids. He makes sure that students are cared for, heard, and seen. I strive to carry myself in a similar manner throughout my life because I’ve seen the immeasurable impact he’s made on others.”

As the Harford County Teacher of the Year, Mr. Brogley received a free lease of a brand new 2023 white Jeep Cherokee for one year courtesy of Jones Junction; a Dell laptop; and a watch from Saxon’s Diamond Centers. In addition, he was awarded multiple gift certificates; local merchant gift cards; and $1,000 from HAR-CO Credit Union, which was provided to all five finalists.

Mr. Brogley will now compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year to represent teachers across the state as an education spokesperson. HCPS anticipates the state winner will be announced at the Maryland Teacher of the Year Event in October.

Visit www.hcps.org for more information on 2023 HCPS Teacher of the Year Michael Brogley, as well as the other four Harford County Teacher of the Year finalists and this year’s HCPS Hall of Fame inductees.