Active Tuberculosis Case Confirmed at Joppatowne High School

From the Harford County Health Department:

The Harford County Health Department, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health, is working collaboratively with Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) after an active tuberculosis (TB) case was confirmed in Joppatowne High School.

The Health Department provided a letter and a fact sheet to all Joppatowne High School parents and guardians, staff were informed and a call went out from the school system on Monday, April 24, 2023, making everyone aware of the situation. The Health Department has begun contact tracing, will provide testing and if needed, treatment free of charge for all consented persons. TB is an infection caused by bacteria that typically affects the lungs. TB infections and the disease are treatable with medication.

“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space. Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB,” says Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Jamie Sibel.

Harford County Health Officer, Marcy Austin says, “The Health Department and HCPS will continue to work together on measures to minimize TB transmission within our community.”

For more information about contact tracing, testing or treatment call 410-612-1779 or visit the Harford County Health Department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com.