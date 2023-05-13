Stolen in Bel Air, Pursuit of 5-ton Military Truck Ends in Baltimore City

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies are investigating and an adult male is in jail after suspect steals a military vehicle from residence in Bel Air.

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Patrol Deputies from the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road, in Bel Air, for the report of a stolen a privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle. Soon after, the vehicle was spotted entering the Town of Bel Air. The suspect continued, making his way down Rt. 24, before turning onto I95.

Deputies from the Southern Precinct, Special Operations Division, and allied law enforcement agencies pursued the 5-ton truck down the interstate. Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle were attempted but failed. The truck continued into Baltimore City before coming to a stop on Conkling Street. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to safely apprehend the suspect. There were no injuries to the suspect, citizens, or law enforcement.

The initial investigation indicates the suspect, identified as, Michael D. Stevens II, 38 from Abingdon, had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center before stealing the vehicle. Stevens was returned to the Detention Center at 9:20 p.m., where he faces charges of motor vehicle theft and two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order. He is currently being held on no bond.

The safe resolution of this incident is contributed to the many law enforcement agencies working together including, Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Baltimore Police Department, and the Bel Air Police Department.

During the pursuit, Stevens crashed into multiple civilian vehicles. If you were a victim in one of these crashes, please call the Southern Precinct at 410- 612-1717 to make a report.