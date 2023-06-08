15-Yr-Old Boy Charged as Adult in Shooting of 19-Yr-Old Woman in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On June 7, 2023, at approximately 8:35 am, officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old female lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen.
After the shooting, police arrested the suspect, who fled on foot to the unit block of Valley Bottom Road. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male. The Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Investigators determined that the suspect attempted to shoot a second female at the Hanover Street location. That person was left uninjured. The victims of the incident were related to the suspect.
The shooting victim was transported to a trauma center in Baltimore, MD, where she is listed in critical condition.
After consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney, the juvenile suspect was charged as an adult with multiple counts of Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and several weapons charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and we ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Det./Cpl. Shoffstall at (410) 272-2121.
Comments
The Truth says
Lock his ass up for life.
RU Kidding says
Bring back the death penalty.
A in B.A. says
The Supreme Court determined a long time ago that juveniles can not be executed for their crimes. Even if they would have had a different court decision that would allow for capital punishment, do you REALLY think that any Maryland politician would have the backbone to bring back executions?
Open Your Eyes says
First of all I clearly am by no means a Constitutional scholar. In 1967 in re Gault, a Supreme Court decision came down granting juveniles all rights of due process in criminal proceedings that an adult would be provided. I don’t believe it has ever been utilized in any supporting arguments regarding the application of the death penalty for juveniles but thought it may make a good read for you and others. You are absolutely correct regarding the state of MD and their position regarding capital punishment. It will never happen. I can tell you that as a career police officer I have had the occasion to encounter, vicious, heartless, very dangerous juveniles who possessed absolutely no regard for human life. It could be argued that the world would be a better place with them not in it but that is not my decision to make. I will tell you that I do support the reviewing of the age of accountability for juveniles regarding crime. This liberal father Flanagan concept of “I never met a bad boy” is naive and not applicable in todays world.