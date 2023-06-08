15-Yr-Old Boy Charged as Adult in Shooting of 19-Yr-Old Woman in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On June 7, 2023, at approximately 8:35 am, officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old female lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen.

After the shooting, police arrested the suspect, who fled on foot to the unit block of Valley Bottom Road. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male. The Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Investigators determined that the suspect attempted to shoot a second female at the Hanover Street location. That person was left uninjured. The victims of the incident were related to the suspect.

The shooting victim was transported to a trauma center in Baltimore, MD, where she is listed in critical condition.

After consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney, the juvenile suspect was charged as an adult with multiple counts of Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and several weapons charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and we ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Det./Cpl. Shoffstall at (410) 272-2121.