Aberdeen Man Charged After Detonating Homemade Explosives; Pokémon Cards Help Identify Suspect

From the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal:

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Aberdeen Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man after several explosions had shaken an Aberdeen neighborhood the past several weeks.

Jeremiah E. Burnette of South Rogers Street has been charged with possessing and using an explosive device after Aberdeen Police Department received a call for an explosion early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., police officers responded to the South Rogers and James Street area for a loud explosion. This was the same area residents have reported hearing explosions in the middle of the night since mid-May.

Responding officers discovered a crater near a wood line littered with Pokémon cards. One of the officers recalled arresting Burnette a few days before with a stack of Pokémon cards on him.

Coincidently, a citizen called Aberdeen Police the same day to report he had argued with Burnette, who ended the conversation with Burnette, saying, “Boom.” The same person found a Pokémon card on his front step a few days later.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, BATFE agents, DSFM-Bomb Technicians, and Explosive Detection K9 Rosie responded to the scene. Police officers with APD discovered several Pokémon cards and wrappers in the area and other evidence connecting Burnette to the explosion. With the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, a search warrant was conducted on Burnette’s home, where several packages of Pokémon cards were found, and Burnette was arrested.

During questioning, Burnette told investigators he was the one who had detonated the devices. Investigators describe the devices as Illegally manufactured explosive devices, commonly called M-80s, and are federally banned explosive devices. They can cause hand, eye, and facial injuries and hearing loss.

Burnette gave no specific reasoning for detonating the explosives. While the investigation continues, there is no evidence of Burnette being affiliated with any group posing a threat to Homeland Security, and no injuries occurred during the explosions.

Burnette was charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device. Burnette was taken to Harford County Detention Center and released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.