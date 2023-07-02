Pennsylvania Man In Custody After Double Homicide in Pylesville

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Pennsylvania man is in custody following a double murder that occurred Saturday evening in Pylesville.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 8:49 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville for the report of two subjects who had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene. The family dog had also been shot and killed.

The victims were identified as Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, both of Pylesville. The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division who were supported by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Unit.

The investigation progressed swiftly and a suspect, identified as Steven M. Nolan, 53, of Pennsylvania, was taken into custody without incident by Pennsylvania State Police, approximately two hours after the incident. While the motive remains under investigation, initial information indicates Nolan shot Witherite in the home and shot Octavec outside of the residence before fleeing the scene.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have obtained charges in Maryland for Nolan. Nolan is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail pending extradition to Maryland.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Gividen, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.