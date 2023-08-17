Unknown Man with Los Angeles Ties Sought in Ma & Pa Trail Murder; Photo Released

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the below depicted individual in relation to the homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin, which occurred on August 5, 2023. Rachel was brutally murdered while walking on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air, Harford County, Maryland. The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’09” 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of Hispanic descent. This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed. This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states. Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.