Unknown Man with Los Angeles Ties Sought in Ma & Pa Trail Murder; Photo Released

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the below depicted individual in relation to the homicide of Rachel Hannah Morin, which occurred on August 5, 2023. Rachel was brutally murdered while walking on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air, Harford County, Maryland. The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’09” 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of Hispanic descent. This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed. This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states. Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.
Comments
2024 says
Secure the borders? Oh, That was TRUMP
Ass-U-Me says
And who says this person was an illegal immigrant?
Open Your Eyes says
I agree, at this time we should not be casting aspersions regarding the origin of the suspect. However, the border crisis is a clear and present danger to the safety of our country. Especially when the boob in the White House is involved but that is a discussion for another day.
It should be noted that the utilization of DNA for a myriad of reasons is increasing exponentially everyday. DNA is being harvested by law enforcement, corrections, medical facilities, and most recently for ancestry or family research (23and Me) etc. There is an enormous amount of DNA being harvested and categorized in to groups based on structural relationship. Maybe a suspect has not had DNA harvested but there is a very good possibility that someone in their DNA family tree has. and there is, for lack of better terms, a relationship trail. I believe that the Stabbing incident in Idaho was solved because the DNA of the suspect found on the victims or at the scene was harvested and placed in to a data base which produced a family member. From there the police determined family members who might have been in the area, followed up, and made an arrest.
In the case of the Bel Air stabbing, Sheriff Gahler and his deputies did a great job investigating the murder, harvesting the DNA, and bring the investigation to this point. In a perfect world it should be game over. Why is there not a name or DNA relationship attached to the suspect? A very probable explanation could be that the suspect came from an area where DNA harvesting is not utilized. This could occur in underdeveloped or third world countries. It is probably correct to not assume but we would be remiss remiss to not offer this consideration.
In closing I must commend Sheriff Gahler and his agency for their tenacity and professionalism, and wish them success in solving this horrific incident.
ciudadano says
I am not sure why you keep using the term ‘harvested’ as opposed to to ‘donated’ or ‘obtained/sampled.’ ‘Harvested” to me implies taken or obtained by growing/farming and that undocumented people are animals or produce. And of course someone of Hispanic origin must be an illegal migrant.
Open Your Eyes says
Apparently you missed the very first sentence of my post. Please feel free to read it again. I used the word “harvest” which among other thing means to gather or collect. You take at as meaning agriculturally related. Ok no problem, but from there you have drawn some associations between animals and produce and for that reason think of Hispanic people. Curios. Was that just a poor analogy or are you a bigot?
The Truth says
Most likely he is. Open your eyes instead of your closed little world.
The Real Truth says
And most likely you’re a racist. My eyes are wide open
SoulCrusher says
How does him thinking the guy is probably an illegal alien make him a racist? Most coming across the border are doing it illegally and turning themselves in as soon as they get here. That still means they are an ILLEGAL ALIEN. He’s not a racist. He’s a realist. Just because a person gets documented after they have illegally crossed does not make them LEGAL. Most likely you’re a moron and your eyes are wide shut.