Two Suspects Charged with Attempted Murder for Aberdeen Shootings

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Investigators with the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have made arrests for two recent Aberdeen shootings.
The first incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on August 8, 2023. Residents initially reported hearing gunshots near 20 E. Bel Air Ave, however, officers could not locate a suspect or victim. Later that evening, an Aberdeen woman reported that someone shot at her twenty-one-year-old son while he was driving on E. Bel Air Ave. A bullet struck his vehicle, but thankfully, he was not injured. After a thorough investigation, detectives identified the shooter as nineteen-year-old Jahmair Nafeis Jones of Bannister Avenue in Aberdeen. Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and firearms-related charges. He was taken into custody on August 22, 2023, and is held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.
Jahmair Jones was also charged with a second shooting that occurred around 12:51 p.m. on August 15, 2023. A fifty-one-year-old woman called police and advised that her family had been shot at on Polk Street. She reported she had just returned home with her husband and twenty-one-year-old son when two male suspects opened fire on them. The front of their home and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway were struck by several bullets. One of the bullets entered an upstairs bedroom where the woman’s daughter and one-year-old granddaughter were resting. No one was injured.
Aberdeen detectives identified Jahmair Jones and a 17-year-old male as the two shooters. Both were charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The 17-year-old male was charged as an adult and was apprehended on August 30, 2023. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. A fifteen-year-old male was also charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Both shootings appeared to be targeted attacks involving gang members and gang member associates. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Soto or Det. Lightner at 410-272-2121.
Comments
Open Your Eyes says
I will try to post his one more time.
You live by the sword you will eventually die by the sword. Totally senseless! Why is this occurring? Maybe because the Left has attacked religion, the family, and the concept of right over wrong. Maybe because the Left has done away with accountability. Maybe because the Left allows and does not address so called entertainment which glorifies and condones violence and gang activity. I had the occasion to speak with members of law enforcement who were familiar with the actors in this case and suggested that their gangster actions were being protected by Leftist activist ideologies. Any aggressive enforcement towards these gangbangers is viewed as being racially motivated. So what is the end result? These individuals are allowed to conduct themselves in unlawful antisocial behavior and their actions are not being aggressively addressed by law enforcement which subsequently will result in injury and loss of life.
I don’t get it. People are dying in this country at alarming rates, particularly people of color. The Left will continue to make lame excuses to rationalize these incidents or will attempt to deflect the revealing of the true causes. The time has come for aggressive enforcement of the law and stop worrying about hurting the feelings of certain groups even if the truth does indeed hurt. As a parent, white, black, whatever color, and I had children who were nightly putting themselves in to compromising legal situations, I would welcome the police actively engaging them. I would much rather have their feelings be hurt on a regular basis until they elect to act like mature adults and become productive lawful citizens than to have to bury one of my children. Seems like a no brainer for any parent. What is the matter with people? Again. I just don’t get it people are senselessly dying.
Novinca says
Your so right people bout here acting like there kid is so innocent like they say it’s not randomly done these kids aren’t angels they do dirt and hide behind these parents that act like they don’t know there kids these kids are tired of being targets the little boy who car got shot it bet they didn’t tell you he shit up a candle like get held for a baby thank God no one got killed there and he shot a lady and was never charged but his mom not telling that yes I live out here and I see this every day you get what you put out no one came to this kid rescue when his mom house was shit at and it was police reports and he was in there with his baby yes one sided stories tell the cops don’t pick and choose who they want to make look like monster