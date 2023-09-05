Two Suspects Charged with Attempted Murder for Aberdeen Shootings

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Investigators with the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have made arrests for two recent Aberdeen shootings.

The first incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on August 8, 2023. Residents initially reported hearing gunshots near 20 E. Bel Air Ave, however, officers could not locate a suspect or victim. Later that evening, an Aberdeen woman reported that someone shot at her twenty-one-year-old son while he was driving on E. Bel Air Ave. A bullet struck his vehicle, but thankfully, he was not injured. After a thorough investigation, detectives identified the shooter as nineteen-year-old Jahmair Nafeis Jones of Bannister Avenue in Aberdeen. Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and firearms-related charges. He was taken into custody on August 22, 2023, and is held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Jahmair Jones was also charged with a second shooting that occurred around 12:51 p.m. on August 15, 2023. A fifty-one-year-old woman called police and advised that her family had been shot at on Polk Street. She reported she had just returned home with her husband and twenty-one-year-old son when two male suspects opened fire on them. The front of their home and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway were struck by several bullets. One of the bullets entered an upstairs bedroom where the woman’s daughter and one-year-old granddaughter were resting. No one was injured.

Aberdeen detectives identified Jahmair Jones and a 17-year-old male as the two shooters. Both were charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The 17-year-old male was charged as an adult and was apprehended on August 30, 2023. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. A fifteen-year-old male was also charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Both shootings appeared to be targeted attacks involving gang members and gang member associates. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Soto or Det. Lightner at 410-272-2121.