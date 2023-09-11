Sheriff Gahler Rehires Councilman Penman; “The Taxpayers of Harford County have Invested Greatly in Sgt. Penman Over the Course of His Career”

From Harford County Sheriff Gahler:
During last year’s election, Aaron Penman was elected as the new Councilman for Harford County District “B.” In light of his successful election and the language in the Harford County Charter excluding Council members from holding employment in the “Government of the State, Harford County or any municipality within Harford County,” Penman separated from the Sheriff’s Office. This separation was only after being informed that he could not stay a member of the Sheriff’s Office and serve as an elected councilman.
Also newly elected last year, Councilman Jacob Bennett, a teacher, challenged this wording in the Charter. In their decision on April 5, 2023, the Maryland Supreme Court made it very clear that Bennett’s employment as a member of Harford County Public Schools is not prohibited as the Public Schools are not a County or State agency.
Sheriff Gahler has awaited the Court’s full written opinion on this case as it relates to Penman’s separation. The written opinion by the Maryland Supreme Court was released on August 30. A thorough review of the opinion by Sheriff Gahler and the Sheriff’s Office’s Legal Affairs Section, makes it clear that Penman received guidance not consistent with the Court’s decision and his premature separation from the Agency was not required as the Sheriff’s Office is also neither a State or County agency.
Sheriff Gahler has also consulted with the Assistant Attorney General assigned to represent Maryland Sheriffs who has also thoroughly reviewed the Court’s Opinion and has advised he sees no legal impediment to the rehiring. Mr. Penman has also had the Court’s decision reviewed by legal counsel and has received the same opinion that considering the Court’s findings, Mr. Penman is not prohibited from returning to the Sheriff’s Office in a sworn position.
“Acting in accordance with the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision, I am pleased to announce the rehiring of Penman rehired effective the beginning of the next pay period at his previous rank of Sergeant. As his separation has only been for 11 months, Penman is eligible for reinstatement as a certified police officer by the Maryland Police Training Commission and remains certified as a polygraph examiner.
The taxpayers of Harford County have invested greatly in Sgt. Penman over the course of his career and returning his experience and skills to the Sheriff’s Office’s ranks is a benefit to public safety in our County.”
Sheriff Gahler
Comments
A in B.A. says
Can’t help but wonder if Gahler would have wanted Penman back to work if he was a member of any other party than Republican.
My guess is NO.
SoulCrusher says
Well, Bennett was allowed to be employed by two governmental entities because he is a Democrat…
George Jones says
Thanks to Councilman Bennett for getting the record correct.
Good to hear Councilman Penman can work the job he has been trained in law in forcement.
SoulCrusher says
I think the Bennet case would be overturned in a Federal Court due to the decision being unconstitutional. The Maryland Supreme Court seems to do that on a routine basis.
Here comes the Judge says
There is no federal issue so the federal courts have no role. Md Supreme Court is the final decision.
SoulCrusher says
I’m not sure you’re right on that one, but we can agree to disagree on that.
SoulCrusher says
Actually, after reviewing Article 3, Sections 10 and 11 of the Maryland Constitution, it seems that Penman will be allowed to be employed by HSCO because he isn’t a Senator or a Delegate.
SoulCrusher says
I don’t know…the persistent use of unconstitutional investigative methods in order to execute bills of pains and penalties on the general public is probably enough to validate that Penman has no place in public office, regardless of party affiliation. He probably shouldn’t be a cop as well. When you war against the Constitution and commit unconstitutional acts over and over, you are no longer a government employee and can never be a government employee again.
SoulCrusher says
This will be VERRRRY interesting to see it played out in the Court cases to come…
Open Your Eyes says
I would hope that Sgt. Penman would consider excusing himself from any legislative process that would benefit him directly or personally particularly in a financial way. I think we should give the man the benefit of doubt regarding his ethical performance and not cast preliminary aspersions. I think it is highly inappropriate that some are drawing comparisons between a man who has not committed any known questionable activities regarding his own personal benefit and that self serving “plastic surgery gone bad” bimbo representing San Francisco in Congress. Let’s give him a chance.
The Money Tree says
He already benefits financially on the Fallston Apt issue and doesn’t seem to care. I smell a recall in his future.
Open Your Eyes says
I noticed that several apartments have popped up in the Bel Air area and more are being constructed as we speak. I am curious why the Council member for that district is not being openly criticized for allowing this to happen. Maybe I missed it but have there been any allegations or innuendo against the Council member representing the Bel Air district regarding misconduct or “kick back”? You indicated that Mr. Penman has received “financial benefits” from the Fallston issue. If this occurred, in what way? If something sleazy has gone down it is not clear to me why the MD Attorney Generals Office is not getting involved. Respectfully, please clarify and explain what you meant by your post. If there is something to it then it should be investigated. I hope these allegations are not based solely on a passionate NIMBY ideology.
The Money Tree says
Clear to me you have no idea what NIMBY even means. To school you let’s clarify – if I wanted apartments in Hickory – a 4 story offense to the eyes but objected next to where I live that would be NIMBY. If you object to the inappropriate construction of megastructures in any area where it is not suited then it is not NIMBY. The ignorant context you use would assume nobody has a right to object to any sort of development anywhere proximate to where they live is NIMBY, as if people wouldn’t naturally be more concerned about their own neighborhoods is just dumb. There’s a reason people in Fallston are more concerned than people in Havre de Grace. Duh.
Open Your Eyes says
The Money Tree
You made a statement that Mr. Penman benefited financially. Please explain. You could be correct but if you can not justify your allegation it stinks of NIMBY philosophy. Again if something sketchy is going on why is the Attorney General’s Office not involved or at least have been provided a referral? For the record unlike you I don’t have a dog in the fight.
Bob Watch says
More problems for Cassilly! “Nixonian” behavior as quoted in the article should be met with steep consequences for spying on legislators! https://www.marylandmatters.org/2023/09/14/as-grand-jury-investigates-harford-county-denies-public-records-request-for-emails/?fbclid=IwAR2—TOR0tmrnZvAwtxO3zE1GHAhQy93RldGKhqBA3bpMy0qNUZMx4Iw1o
The Money Tree says
He’s a really nice guy – interesting the local apparatchik are in Cassilly smear mode. Could it be he’s not on the team? Could it be he’s not the rubber stamp they need?